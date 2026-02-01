15 Times Instant Karma Arrived Faster Than a Pizza Delivery

10 Stories That Prove Kindness Is More Powerful Than People Think
People
2 months ago
They say that revenge is a dish best served cold. But the heroes of this article didn’t have to wait long: life itself set everything in place. From brazen fellow travelers to toxic relatives, these people received their “boomerang” at the most unexpected moment.
Have you ever found yourself in a situation that not even the boldest screenwriter could have imagined? Share your stories in the comments.
And here are wild stories that show karma never misses a beat.