15 Times Instant Karma Arrived Faster Than a Pizza Delivery

They say that revenge is a dish best served cold. But the heroes of this article didn’t have to wait long: life itself set everything in place. From brazen fellow travelers to toxic relatives, these people received their “boomerang” at the most unexpected moment.

  • Being a new driver, I made a mistake at an intersection, which upset some guy. A few days later, I’m standing in line at a gas station. The man who became the “victim” of my blunder started to voice his complaints, saying that people like me don’t belong on the road. And he said some nasty things.
    This fool gets in his car, starts it, and drives off. At that moment, he tears the hose from the pump and the nozzle from the tank, and the gasoline starts spilling right onto the pavement. I still remember his face at that moment. © Caramel / VK
  • My friend and I were running errands, and then decided to drop by his place to play some video games. We enter the building, there are 2 elevators, but one has a sign saying it’s out of order, and there’s one button for both elevators. I pressed it.
    We’re having a lively discussion, not in a hurry, not looking around. The elevator arrives. The doors open, and completely unexpectedly, a boy around 11 or 12 speeds in from the hallway, rushes into the open doors, presses the button, and shouts at us, “Ha! Losers, I got here faster than you! I’m going up, and you’ll have to walk!”
    We exchanged glances. Bold move, though. But why stress about this little brat? Anyway, none of us stopped the doors from closing. The doors close, the elevator starts, goes half a floor, and stops.
    From the elevator shaft comes a shout, “Aaa, help, I’m stuck!” We laughed for about 2 minutes. Then we went up to my friend’s on the fourth floor by foot, and he called maintenance to rescue the boy. © ZloePechen1e / Pikabu
  • Backseat of the car when Grandma’s late husband yelled “shut up” when she told him to slow down the car. A cop stopped him for speeding like seconds after he said it — I still laugh about it all these years later. © IniMiney / Reddit
  • My employer sent me to a budget haircut place during the off-season to work on my speed and joked that I would be a star in the budget sector. I got mad and landed a job at the most expensive salon in town. They were so amazed when they found out. © marisabel_kulakova / Threads
  • My mother-in-law kept nagging me that I’m not cooking the right way. She came over once, tried the pie, and started giving out advice. My husband smirked, “Mom, why don’t you show us how it’s done?” And then my little son chimed in, “Grandma, Mom said you bake the best pies. Could you make one for me?”
    I quickly turned away because I couldn’t hold back a smile — my mother-in-law is pretty helpless at baking. I still remember her debut with a cherry pie, it’s impossible to tell the story without laughing. My son heard this story and the “compliments” to the chef. I don’t know how she’ll get out of this one, but now he’s not going to leave her alone about that pie, so she’ll have to learn.
  • In the morning, my husband and I are complete opposites. He’s lively, talkative and ready to chat from the get-go, while I, before my double coffee and breakfast, pose a threat to those around me. Initially, he genuinely tried to interact with me in the morning, but over time, he gave up and left me alone.
    Then we had a daughter, and my husband was thrilled, saying he would now have a partner for morning conversations. But fate had other plans: our daughter grew up to be my exact replica — both in appearance and character. Now, we sit together in the morning with equally sour faces, and Dad gets in trouble if he suddenly decides to invade this silent kingdom. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • I work at an ice cream factory, overseeing sanitation. A man flat-out refuses to take off the chain around his neck — I’m writing him up. At that moment, a container of unfrozen ice cream, lidless, falls on him from the overhead line. Everyone bursts out laughing, and I remark, “Oh, bird poop for good luck.” © GnomSVetki / Pikabu
  • I found a book in the closet. I remembered that it was given to my ex by his aunt and uncle for last Christmas. When this cheater moved out, he left the book behind — he didn’t like to read, so it remained wrapped.
    Well, I thought, since it’s just lying here, I’ll take a look. I open it, and my eyes pop out: I found $200 between the pages. Ha! And they say karma doesn’t exist. © Ward No. 6 / VK
  • Dated a guy, we lived in different cities. He was torn between 2 girls, so I confronted him and asked him to make a decision. He went silent.
    A couple of months later, I find out he’s hosting a workshop in his hometown. I dyed my hair from blonde to brunette, got a bob cut, flew over, and surprised him by walking into the classroom. He was stunned when he saw me sitting next to his other girlfriend. © verea.mua / Threads
  • In my first and quite late relationship, I was a terrible bore: I didn’t enjoy going out, acted pretty dull, and would always fall asleep 10 minutes into a movie. And now I have to make up for that... I’m dating a great guy, but all my old bad habits now manifest in his behavior...
    And yes, I realized and understood how truly foolish and boring it is when you start watching an interesting series and your partner is already snoring 15 minutes into it. © Chamber ** / VK
  • Bold old ladies aren’t just on buses anymore, they’re on planes too. I specifically paid extra to get a window seat. I’m heading toward the middle of the cabin and suddenly see a woman sitting in my seat.
    I politely asked her to move as it was my seat. She started yelling her head off, calling me rude, and whatnot. I didn’t give in to her antics and called a flight attendant.
    I was moved to the front row. Since that crazy lady started going off at the flight attendant too, she was escorted off the plane. © nurzhaynok / Threads
  • I’m riding the tram, looking a bit unconventional after a rock party, and at a stop, a woman enters with a load of bags and starts yelling that I should give up my seat, saying that when I reach her age of 50, I’ll understand how tough it is to stand.
    I silently showed her my card, I was 60. She disappeared with all her bags before I could even blink. © inga_yanovskaia / Threads
  • Here’s an interesting story from my life. There was a girl in school who didn’t really like me, calling me names and everything.
    Fast forward 10 years, and a grown man starts courting me hard: gifts, flowers, restaurants, even proposing to me. A year later I found out he was the father of that very girl. It’s like a soap opera... © flowerstory.vsk / Threads
  • Oh, I used to be so cocky. I was 19, bought a camera and immediately started posting in various groups that I was a photographer, looking for gigs. My first gig was a wedding. I charged very little, but now I’m amazed at how I ever thought I could handle it.
    To be clear, this was actually my first experience with a camera, and I had no basic knowledge of photography whatsoever. As you might have guessed, I did a terrible job. The clients were terribly upset. Of course, I refunded the money.
    Fast forward, I’m getting married. We hired a great photographer, at least that’s what his page said with all those nice photos. But he did a lousy job on our wedding pics.
    My beloved is in tears, and I don’t know what to do — we’ll never get photos like that again. I never believed in it, but apparently, karma truly exists. © Ward № 6 / VK
  • Yesterday morning, I took the train to work as usual. A man sat opposite me. He looked around, took his phone out of his pocket, and started a video. People in the car began to glance over, but he seemed oblivious.
    The train stopped at a station, new passengers came in, and a spot next to him was free. An elderly woman approached him, asked him to move over, and once seated, struck up a conversation: first about how someone pushed her on the stairs, then about shops and some child she’s teaching.
    The man’s expressions were telling — frustration and resignation, he even had to put away his phone. It seems karma caught up with him: it’s not polite to play your video out loud on the train, headphones are a must. The grandma rode almost to the last stop. © PozitiMaker / Pikabu

Have you ever found yourself in a situation that not even the boldest screenwriter could have imagined? Share your stories in the comments.

And here are wild stories that show karma never misses a beat.

