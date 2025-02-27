10 Wild Stories That Show Karma Never Misses a Beat

"I was driving down the highway, minding my own business, when a guy speeding like a race car driver decided to tailgate me as closely as possible. I was already going a solid 80 mph while passing some cars in the left lane. After I cleared the group, I moved over to let him pass, and he rudely flipped me off as he zoomed by.

Not even 10 minutes later, I drove past a police officer who had pulled him over. I couldn’t help but laugh—it was almost as satisfying as seeing the funniest cat pictures online!" Unknown author / Reddit