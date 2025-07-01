10 Hilariously Outdated Pregnancy Rules We Can’t Believe Were Real

In many cultures, pregnant women are advised not to look at the full moon because it could trigger labor. Scientists have found no correlation between labor and the lunar cycle, and an extensive study proves it as well.

Some midwives tales also advise pregnant women to avoid eating anything during a lunar eclipse, but doctors say this can be more harmful, especially if the expectant mother is diabetic. Since light exercise is recommended in pregnancy, by all means, go for a moonlight stroll.