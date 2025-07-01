10 Hilariously Outdated Pregnancy Rules We Can’t Believe Were Real
From old wives tales to grandma’s homilies, pregnancy is often a time we tend to get swayed or confused by what our elders believe, thinking their knowledge comes passed down from generations. With medicine making leaps and bounds, we know more about what truly goes on with us and our baby today. That being said, superstitions still abound to date, but even they have nothing on these outdated pregnancy beliefs that took the joy out of impending motherhood.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE.
SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
MYTH: Looking at the moon can harm your baby.
In many cultures, pregnant women are advised not to look at the full moon because it could trigger labor. Scientists have found no correlation between labor and the lunar cycle, and an extensive study proves it as well.
Some midwives tales also advise pregnant women to avoid eating anything during a lunar eclipse, but doctors say this can be more harmful, especially if the expectant mother is diabetic. Since light exercise is recommended in pregnancy, by all means, go for a moonlight stroll.
MYTH: Eating strawberries will give the baby birthmarks.
A common pregnancy myth is that if an expectant mother eats strawberries, the infant could be born with a strawberry birthmark, medically known as infantile hemangiomas. There is no basis in this belief, and since strawberries are rich in vitamin C, they are considered a healthy fruit to eat, in moderation of course.
MYTH: The shape of your bump predicts gender.
Carrying high or low, meaning if your baby bump is higher up or lower down, has long been used as an old wives’ “tool” to guess the gender of the baby. That being said, as per the medical fraternity, this has no basis in science. The shape of your baby bump has got more to do with the number of your pregnancies.
Your first pregnancy may look higher since your abdominal wall isn’t stretched out with the baby bump yet. Each subsequent pregnancy adds to the stretch, and it may appear that you are carrying lower.
MYTH: Stepping over a rope causes the umbilical cord to knot.
There is a superstition that if a pregnant woman walks over a rope or an electrical cord, or raises her arms above her head, it could cause the umbilical cord to entangle and wrap around the baby’s neck, medically known as a nuchal cord.
Nothing you do can cause a nuchal cord, and mostly, it’s the baby’s movements that may entangle it, as well as a few other medical reasons. In most cases, it’s harmless, but doctors can diagnose any issues as you progress with ultrasound scans.
MYTH: You cannot color your hair while pregnant.
In many old wives’ tales, if a pregnant woman gets a hair cut, it causes vision defects in the baby. And then there are many rules about why expecting mothers should not color their hair.
Obviously, getting a hair cut does not affect the baby in any way, except probably make the mama-to-be happier with her new look. Things are more complicated with hair color and dyes, and many doctors would advise you to skip the same during your first trimester. To make sure and avoid any doubts or complications, check with your OB-GYN.
MYTH: If you have mastitis, stop feeding your baby to heal.
Mastitis is a common breast infection in lactating mothers, and comes with painful, swollen breasts, and flu-like symptoms. It’s also more common in the first three months of breastfeeding. While most mastitis cases tend to resolve on their own within 10–14 days, it’s always better to consult your OB-GYN about the same.
That said, you should continue to breastfeed or pump as usual, even if it’s a bit uncomfortable.
MYTH: Expecting a boy makes you prettier.
A common myth about pregnancy is that if you are expecting a boy, you will glow and look pretty, but mothers expecting girls look tired, as little girls “steal” their mother’s beauty. Frankly, expecting mothers go through a lot, with hormonal swings, general exhausting, and sometimes, even acne. How you look is simply dependent on you feel, and even the “pregnancy glow” has hormonal reasons behind it.
MYTH: Your water breaking with a “gush!”
What we call as “water breaking” is basically the amniotic fluid coming out, as the body prepares to give birth. That said, your water may not break in a gush, like they show in movies or TV. Sometimes you can only feel a little wetness, or a trickle down your leg. Other times it’s a sensation of wetness, but all the same, it’s best to go to the doctor, especially if you are at the end of your term.
MYTH: Lying on your back can harm your baby.
As your baby bump increases, it gets more and more difficult to find a comfortable position to rest in. Many people say that lying on your back can harm the baby, and you should only lie down on your side.
There is truth in this, although, it’s not like you cannot lie on your back at all. As per medical advice, you shouldn’t make lying on your back for long stretches a habit, especially in your second and third trimester. Doing so for a little while, is unlikely to cause any harm. The reason is that as your uterus enlarges, lying on your back may restrict blood flow to you and your baby, so resting your back for some time is fine, but always being on your back may not be ideal.
MYTH: You cannot eat spicy food when pregnant.
Another common pregnancy belief is that eating spicy food while you are pregnant can cause harm to the baby. The good news is, spicy food does not cause any problems with or to your baby. The bad news: it can give your heartburn!
Clearly, a lot of old beliefs about pregnancy are nothing more than myths. That being said, pregnancy changes your brain forever, and that is a proven fact.