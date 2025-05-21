I Lost Our Baby and My Husband Threw a Party—So I Made Sure He Regretted It

Thank you for writing to us and sharing your deeply personal story. Here are a few suggestions on how you may deal with the situation:

Give Yourself Permission to Prioritize Your Healing: You’ve just gone through both a physical and emotional trauma, and it’s okay to take space for yourself without guilt. Don’t let anyone rush you back into a situation where you felt neglected and dismissed.

Right now, your focus should be on your healing — physically, emotionally, and mentally. You’re allowed to feel everything you’re feeling, and you’re allowed to take all the time you need.

Have a Serious, Honest Conversation — If and When You’re Ready: If you decide to respond to your husband, do it only when you feel emotionally safe and strong enough to handle it. When that time comes, consider setting the tone for a serious conversation — no distractions, no guests, just honesty.

Tell him what you experienced, how abandoned you felt, and how his actions hurt you.

If he truly didn’t know how to “handle it,” he needs to understand that ignoring your pain — and then turning the focus back on himself — is not something grief excuses.

Consider Counseling — Alone or Together: Whether you decide to go back or not, speaking to a therapist could be incredibly helpful. A licensed counselor can help you process the grief of your miscarriage and the emotional fallout with your husband. If you choose to entertain the idea of reconciliation, couples counseling should be non-negotiable. He must show a willingness to take responsibility, listen, and change.

And if he refuses to go? That’s a strong sign he may not be ready to do the work required to rebuild trust.

Don’t Let Anyone Else Decide What Forgiveness Should Look Like for You: It’s easy for people on the outside — even well-meaning family — to say “forgive him” or “he was grieving too.” But forgiveness doesn’t always mean returning. It doesn’t erase what happened. You’re allowed to define what healing looks like for you.

If his behavior broke something fundamental in your relationship, you’re not wrong for walking away. Sometimes, grief reveals who someone really is — and you’re not obligated to ignore that truth for the comfort of others.

Remember: Your Pain Is Real, and So Is Your Strength: You survived something incredibly painful. Not just a miscarriage, but the deep disappointment of not being emotionally supported by the one person who should have been there. And even in that pain, you protected your daughter, removed yourself from a harmful environment, and chose to be somewhere safe. That speaks to your strength, your clarity, and your self-worth.

Whatever comes next — whether it’s rebuilding or moving on — you have already done the hardest part: taking a stand for yourself.