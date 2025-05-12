Amber Heard Welcomes Twins at 39, Reveals Their Unique Names
Amber Heard has just entered a brand-new chapter of motherhood. The Aquaman actress, already a proud mom to a 4-year-old daughter, has shared the joyful news that she has welcomed twins. The 39-year-old also revealed an adorable photo of the newborns and their sweet names.
Amber first became a mother in 2021, when she welcomed her daughter Oonagh via surrogate. In her recent post, she reflected on how becoming a parent transformed her life.
“When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever,” she wrote. “I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life.”
She shared a message for other mothers around the world: “I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x.”
