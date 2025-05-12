Amber Heard Welcomes Twins at 39, Reveals Their Unique Names

People
13 hours ago

Amber Heard has just entered a brand-new chapter of motherhood. The Aquaman actress, already a proud mom to a 4-year-old daughter, has shared the joyful news that she has welcomed twins. The 39-year-old also revealed an adorable photo of the newborns and their sweet names.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on May 11, Amber wrote, “Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year, I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang.”

Amber first became a mother in 2021, when she welcomed her daughter Oonagh via surrogate. In her recent post, she reflected on how becoming a parent transformed her life.

“When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever,” she wrote. “I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life.”

She shared a message for other mothers around the world: “I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x.”

Amber also revealed other details about her newborns, along with an adorable photo of their feet. The actress has welcomed a daughter and a son. She has named them Agnes and Ocean, respectively. She has not confirmed who the father of her twins and daughter Oonagh is.

Here are the 20 best Met Gala 2025 celebrity looks. Who do you think nailed the theme?

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads