7 Famous Photos Hiding Terrifying True Stories

Before he became the cuddly mascot we recognize today, the Michelin Man—originally named Bibendum—was quite unsettling. Introduced in 1898, he was depicted as a towering figure made of stacked tires, raising a goblet filled with nails and broken glass, symbolizing how Michelin tires could “drink up” road hazards.

The Latin phrase “Nunc est bibendum” (“Now is the time to drink”) accompanied this image, emphasizing the tire’s durability. Over the years, Bibendum’s appearance softened to appeal to a broader audience, but his origins remain a testament to bold advertising strategies of the past.