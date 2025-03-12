I Kicked My Stepdaughter Out — Her Behavior Was Turning Creepy

My wife passed three months ago, but Sarah shows no signs of leaving my house. She’s 40, has no job or relationship, and is a bit strange.

My children also spoke to me about Sarah, and I knew things had to change. She seemed to be “taking over” from my late wife. Not only is she wearing my wife’s clothes, but she’s trying to do all the chores around the house. I live alone and don’t need three-course meals or my shirts ironed. It made me uncomfortable, so I told her to stop.

I also had a long chat with her, and encouraged her to do something with herself. Days passed and things remained the same. I made a decision. I asked her to move out, and get her life in order. She then blurted out how she wanted to stay with me and be just like her mom, taking care of HER family. This creeped me out, and I firmly told her she needs to leave by the end of the month.

She started crying then, about how I was heartless and not letting her grieve for her mother, in her mother’s house. I did not respond and walked out of the room, but I am torn. I want to help her, she is my wife’s daughter, after all, but somehow her tears don’t ring true. It feels like she’s taking me for a ride, and plus, since we don’t have a close relationship, I find it awkward to have her living in my house.

So, what do I do?

Nathaniel