I Won’t Let My Stepdaughter Share a Room With My Son Anymore

"Hi, Bright Side!

Okay, deep breath. I (42F) have a 15-year-old son, Josh. I also have a 16-year-old stepdaughter, Chloe, from my husband’s previous marriage. My husband and I divorced years ago, and I ended up raising Josh alone. I remarried a few years ago, and that’s when Chloe came into the picture. She lives with us full-time.

Recently, we started some major renovations on the back half of the house, including Chloe’s bedroom. Long story short, the only option was for Chloe and Josh to share a room temporarily — two separate beds, plenty of space between them, and strict boundaries. I wasn’t thrilled, but they’ve always had a chill, sibling-like dynamic.

Well. That changed two days ago.

I went into the shared room to put away some clean laundry, opened Chloe’s underwear drawer (because that’s where she keeps her socks — not snooping, I swear), and what do I find?

A very expensive Rolex watch.

At first, I thought maybe it was fake. Or maybe she found it. But this thing looked real. I confronted her immediately — she tried to play dumb, acted confused, then annoyed, then suddenly emotional. Eventually, after a lot of prodding, she finally admitted where it came from.

Turns out, my ex-husband, Josh’s father — gave her the Rolex. Said it was a gift for Josh’s upcoming birthday. Asked her to pass it along.

Context: Josh does not speak to his father. We both cut him out years ago because this man makes good money, but he never gave a dime to Josh, even for basic needs. When Josh grew up, he started showering him with presents, trying to buy him out with his generosity. We’ve worked HARD to keep Josh out of that man’s orbit.

Chloe knew all of this. She even told me once how she doesn’t trust him.

I was stunned. She literally accepted something from the one person we’ve all agreed to stay away from. She snuck it into the house. She lied about it. And worst of all — she was willing to involve Josh in a relationship with his awful dad, even if indirectly.

I don’t think she fully understands how dangerous that man is. Or maybe she does, and just doesn’t care.

I told her she can’t share a room with Josh anymore. I don’t care if it’s just temporary. I don’t care if the renovations aren’t done. I’m moving a bed into my office. Josh gets his space. Period.

She cried. Said I was being dramatic. That it was just a watch, she didn’t mean harm, and she didn’t even go through with selling it. But the damage is done. She crossed a huge boundary and put Josh at risk — even if unintentionally. My trust in her has taken a serious hit, and I’m not just going to ignore that.

I still care about Chloe. But from now on, there will be strict boundaries. And she’s going to have to work to earn that trust back — because this? This was not okay. Now, I don’t even know how to build my further relationship with her. What should I do?"