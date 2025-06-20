My Teen Stepdaughter Protests Against a Camera in Her Room, but My Comfort Comes First

"Hi Bright Side,

I’m married to Ryan. We’ve been building our life together for the past three years. He has a daughter, Sophie, 16 years old, sharp as a tack, headstrong, and fiercely independent. Adjusting to life as a blended family hasn’t always been smooth, but I’ve always done my best to look out for her as if she were my own.

After a series of car break-ins on our street and hearing strange noises near our backyard at night, I started getting nervous. To ease my fears, I decided to install a simple home security system — door sensors, motion detectors, and a few cameras.

One in the living room. One in our bedroom. One pointed at the back door.

And yes, one in Sophie’s bedroom. Cameras everywhere have become a strict rule in my house. My intention wasn’t sinister. It was about keeping everyone safe. She’s a teenager, and as we all know, teens can be unpredictable. Sometimes you just don’t know what they might get themselves into.

So I discreetly set up a small camera in her room. When Sophie discovered it, she absolutely lost it. She said I invaded her privacy, called me creepy and controlling, and accused me of treating her like some kind of criminal.

I tried to explain that my only motive was fear, that I was trying to protect her, not spy on her. But none of my words seemed to matter. She kept telling me that I’m touching her privacy. Finally, I told her firmly, “If your privacy means that much to you, you’re welcome to find somewhere else to live. My house, my territory, my rules.” She went quiet.

Then, just a week ago, I was stunned to find out that Sophie packed her things, called her grandmother, and moved out within hours — no warning, no goodbye, no discussion. Ryan was livid.

Not just because of what happened, but because of me. He said I overstepped. I don’t understand where to draw the line with teenagers. That, even if my intentions were good, putting a camera in her private space was a huge violation of trust.

Am I really in the wrong here?"