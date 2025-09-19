My Husband Humiliated Me on Our Wedding—Now I’m Questioning Our Future

Hello, Bright Side,

I’m Kisha, 24 years old. I’ve been married a couple of weeks, but it feels like we’ve already stumbled upon our first crisis. Here is my story.

Before the wedding, my now husband and I bought a house. I earn more, so I covered 80% of the cost, while he paid 20%. Still, I always called it ours, and I thought he felt the same.

On the day of our wedding, everything was perfect until his groom’s speech. I froze as he smiled proudly and said, “I’m so happy to have finally bought us a house!” My jaw basically hit the floor while everyone clapped and cheered.

That night, I decided not to ruin our day and put off the conversation. A couple of days ago, I finally asked him why he said that. He shrugged and told me, “Well, it’s our house now, so why does it matter? People don’t need the math. It just felt good to say it.”

But it matters to me. I worked so hard for that. I skipped vacations and funneled almost all my savings into it. I said that it upsets me very much because I think it’s unfair not to acknowledge my input.

He got mad at me and said I was overthinking everything and turning it into a bigger issue than it was. We argued, and he started yelling that it was just nothing, but I was making this my hill to die on.

He stormed out and now ignores my calls. Am I wrong for being upset that he took full credit for the house in front of everyone?