My Cousin Refuses to Pay Me After Singing for Her Entire Wedding
Here’s her story in her own words:
I’m a musician. I sing at weddings and small events, not just for fun, but for a living. A few months ago, my cousin Jenna asked me to sing at her wedding. We were close growing up, so I was genuinely touched.
She said my voice would make her day “extra special.” I happily agreed, assuming I was also invited as a guest. I’m family, right?
I thought I was invited as a guest.
But weeks passed, and no invitation ever arrived. When I texted her about it, she just sent the address and said, “Ceremony starts at three. I’ll need you most of the night.” That’s when I started feeling uneasy.
The truth becomes clear.
By the time Jenna’s wedding day arrived, I still hadn’t received my invitation. On the big day, I arrived early, dressed neatly, ready to perform for family and friends.
The wedding coordinator greeted me with a smile and pointed toward a back table, saying, “Oh, you’re the singer. The staff meal is over there.” That’s when I realized Jenna never wanted me there as a guest. I was just free entertainment.
The show must go on.
Still, I stayed professional. I sang through the ceremony, the dinner, and the reception for seven long hours. My throat was dry, my back hurt, and no one even offered me a glass of water. Jenna didn’t say thank you once.
I got my revenge.
The next morning, I sent her an invoice—half my usual rate, since she’s family. She called within minutes, furious. “I thought this was your gift to me!”
I told her calmly, “You never mentioned that.” She hung up on me.
It was worse than I thought.
A few days later, I saw her wedding video online. They’d used my performance as the soundtrack, and didn’t even tag me.
So, without telling her, I sent the same invoice to her husband. He apologized and said he’d handle it. Not long after, I received full payment without a note of thanks. I took it, blocked them both, and moved on.
Family or not, my work has value.
Some relatives said I overreacted. Others quietly told me Jenna was wrong. My mom stood firmly by my side. She told everyone, “If Jenna had hired a DJ, she’d have paid without question. Why should it be different because Mia’s her cousin?”
But honestly, I’m torn. If Jenna had asked me to do her a favor directly, I would have, but I feel disrespected. I didn’t have to lose her over the money, but I keep telling myself, if I don’t value my work, no one else will.
Thank you for trusting us with your story, Mia. This is a tough situation to be in, and we’re glad you’re choosing to respect yourself and your work.
Here’s our take on the situation:
- Clarify expectations early: If money, time, or favors are involved, talk it out beforehand. Assumptions ruin relationships. Even in family (or friendships!), it’s okay to charge a fee for your craft.
- Respect is a two-way street: Just because someone’s family doesn’t mean their time and talent are free.
- Don’t mix guilt with gratitude: Doing something from the heart should be a choice, not an obligation.
