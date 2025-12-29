I Absolutely Refuse to Let a Newbie Make More Money Than Me After 12 Years at My Job

Hey, Bright Side,

I’m 41, have been a software engineer forever, and I’m the longest-tenured person on my team, working here for 12 years. I’ve survived multiple reorgs, managers, fires (literal and figurative), you name it. I’m the “tribal knowledge” guy. The one people ping when stuff is on fire at 2am.

Six months ago, we hired a new engineer. Nice enough dude. I trained him. Like, really trained him and held his hand so he wouldn’t blow anything up.

Fast-forward to a random conversation about comp with another teammate, and I find out this guy makes $30k more than me.