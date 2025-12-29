HOW are you the bad guy? The ONLY thing I see, is that YOU FIXED his mistakes, too many times. Also, why AFTER 12 YEARS, had you NOT asked for more compensation? You should have made your case FOR YOURSELF, much sooner. Sometimes, though, you have to break a few eggs, so to speak.
I Absolutely Refuse to Let a Newbie Make More Money Than Me After 12 Years at My Job
Letter for Bright Side:
Hey, Bright Side,
I’m 41, have been a software engineer forever, and I’m the longest-tenured person on my team, working here for 12 years. I’ve survived multiple reorgs, managers, fires (literal and figurative), you name it. I’m the “tribal knowledge” guy. The one people ping when stuff is on fire at 2am.
Six months ago, we hired a new engineer. Nice enough dude. I trained him. Like, really trained him and held his hand so he wouldn’t blow anything up.
Fast-forward to a random conversation about comp with another teammate, and I find out this guy makes $30k more than me.
Yeap. I bring it up to my director. Her response? “Well... you never asked for more.” I just kinda smiled, nodded, and said, “Then I guess you won’t mind if I stop fixing the critical bugs he creates and let him handle them on his own.” What I didn’t say was: “Are you kidding me right now?”
Here’s the part where I might be the mean guy. For six months, I had been quietly cleaning up this guy’s messes. Broken deployments, security holes, database corruptions, even the stuff he didn’t even realize he caused.
He’d Slack me like, “Hey, can you take a quick look?” and I’d fix it before it became a thing.
I also warned my director multiple times that he wasn’t ready to be flying solo. Those messages went nowhere. So after that comp convo, I stopped.
No more saving him. No more “Hey, just FYI, prod is about to die.” I did my job. That’s it.
Within three weeks, prod went down. Twice. The second outage was bad. Like $200k in refunds bad.
Suddenly the CTO is asking questions. Incident reviews. I get pulled into a meeting and asked why none of this was escalated earlier. So I forwarded receipts.
Every Slack message where the newbie begged for help. Every commit where I’d fixed his code. Every warning I sent my director that she ignored.
He was fired. I got his salary plus mine, and she got reassigned to a team with no reports. I feel vindicated, but also kinda gross? Like, I didn’t cause the outages, but I definitely stopped preventing them.
So, Bright Side, am I the bad guy here for letting him sink instead of continuing to save him, knowing what would probably happen? Or was this just the consequence of “you never asked for more”?
Thanks,
K.
Thank you for sharing your story with us; that took honesty, and we really appreciate it.
- Stop confusing loyalty with self-sacrifice — You stuck around, trained people, fixed fires, and kept things running because you cared. That’s admirable... but loyalty doesn’t mean setting yourself on fire so leadership can stay warm. Going forward, decide what “extra” actually gets you something—a title, money, or leverage—and stop giving it away by default.
- Being the fixer is a trap — Teams love the person who swoops in and saves the day... until they start expecting it. Then suddenly your heroics become invisible. Next time someone asks for help, try asking, “Do you want me to fix it or walk you through it?” Walking them through might be the kinder (and safer) option.
- Your manager’s reaction is a red flag, remember that — Anyone who hears “I’m underpaid” and responds with “You should’ve asked” is telling you exactly how they operate. Believe them. If you ever end up reporting to someone like that again, manage them accordingly: clearer asks, written follow-ups, and zero unpaid heroics.
Situations like this can become powerful turning points, helping people recognize their value and set healthier boundaries at work. With clarity, documentation, and confidence, it’s possible to turn unfair dynamics into long-term professional growth.
Read next: 12 Real-Life Job Stories That Escalated Into Wild Plot Twists
Comments
This is why you don't stay at companies for 12 years. You became the 'reliable guy' which means you became invisible. New hires get paid more because they negotiated. You didn't. Then you got so bitter about your own failure to advocate for yourself that you let someone else pay the price. The real villain here is you for not job hopping 8 years ago.