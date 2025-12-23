My Sister Tried to Turn Our Family Cabin Into Her Free Resort, So I Changed the Rules

Dear Bright Side,

For 6 years I ran our family cabin, and I did it all alone. Whether it was repairs, cleaning it before visits, or paying the bills, I took it in my stride and made it happen. But I never had any help from my siblings. When something about the cabin came up, they just vanished.

Recently, my sister started to show up whenever she wants, without notice, and leave a mess. She uses it as her personal retreat and always brings her coworkers to show off. If I’m there, she kicks me out. Like, I’m just the maintenance man, and it’s her property.

A little while ago, I confronted her about her behavior, and she said, “It’s our family’s cabin, not YOURS!” I was shocked by her greed, but I just smiled and left. What she didn’t know was that I secretly bought my parents and brother out.

I was the majority shareholder of the estate with the agreement that I’d pay for everything but still allow the family to use it without payment. And I was planning on replacing all the doors and windows. It was long overdue but meant the cabin would be off limits for a few weeks.