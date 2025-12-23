Your sister was basically asking for it. You were reasonable enough asking her to call first to see if the cabin was available. but she didn’t even want to do that. I really hope you don’t cave and apologize! You have the right to set boundaries.
My Sister Tried to Turn Our Family Cabin Into Her Free Resort, So I Changed the Rules
Mixing family and money is often a bad idea. People tend to think they should come first, and in a case like that, things can get heated. One of our readers shared his story on our website and expressed his frustration about what his sister thinks about the family cabin. We reached out to him and turned his story into an article.
This is our reader’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
For 6 years I ran our family cabin, and I did it all alone. Whether it was repairs, cleaning it before visits, or paying the bills, I took it in my stride and made it happen. But I never had any help from my siblings. When something about the cabin came up, they just vanished.
Recently, my sister started to show up whenever she wants, without notice, and leave a mess. She uses it as her personal retreat and always brings her coworkers to show off. If I’m there, she kicks me out. Like, I’m just the maintenance man, and it’s her property.
A little while ago, I confronted her about her behavior, and she said, “It’s our family’s cabin, not YOURS!” I was shocked by her greed, but I just smiled and left. What she didn’t know was that I secretly bought my parents and brother out.
I was the majority shareholder of the estate with the agreement that I’d pay for everything but still allow the family to use it without payment. And I was planning on replacing all the doors and windows. It was long overdue but meant the cabin would be off limits for a few weeks.
A while ago, she showed up again, this time with her boss. So I waited until they left and then called in the handyman. We spent the weekend removing every single door and window. Things were quiet for 2 weeks after that, and then they blew up.
I got a call from my sister this weekend. She was outside the cabin with a few of her work friends, and the cabin was filled with snow. I told her that it was a process, and maybe she should call to find out if the cabin was habitable instead of just showing up.
She was furious and demanded that I pay for their accommodation since I was the one who wanted unnecessary work done. I told her the replacements were expensive, so I wouldn’t be able to. I also told her that I wouldn’t pay for her either way because I wasn’t her assistant.
She started arguing with me, but I just hung up and refused to answer any calls after that. Shortly after that, I posted a request in the family chat saying people should let me know if they wanted to use the cabin because major repairs were being done. My sister protested, saying I was treating the cabin like it was mine.
My family members agreed with her, so I set the facts straight by saying it was my cabin, and I was sick and tired of them treating me like their servant. If they wanted to use it, they would need to get permission first.
Later, my mom called me and said that she agreed with what I did, but she didn’t feel that it was fair to rip our family apart over something so simple. She hoped I could talk it through with my siblings and find a way to make peace.
I don’t feel like I should be the one who apologizes because I did nothing wrong. But what do you think, Bright Side? Should I put my pride aside and apologize to my sister? Or should I stand my ground?
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear reader,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story.
You don’t need to apologize for finally enforcing the agreement everyone benefited from but no one respected, but you might need to rewrite the narrative before it becomes “you locked your sister out” rather than “she treated a place she didn’t pay for like a free Airbnb with a staff.”
For years, you quietly kept the cabin running while everyone “forgot” it existed until they wanted a getaway, and the system only worked because you absorbed the cost and labor. Your sister wasn’t just entitled; she rewrote family history by acting like she owned the place and treated you like hired help.
But if you want to maintain family relationships, the win isn’t an apology, it’s clarity: send the family a short message explaining that you bought your shares so the cabin wouldn’t be sold, that you’ve always allowed free access, and that the booking system isn’t punishment.
It’s the only way to stop chaos and disrespect. If your sister wants to be part of this going forward, she can do so by following the same basic structure you’ve created for everyone, not by demanding the keys because she feels entitled.
In other words, stand your ground on the system, soften the delivery, but don’t apologize for finally refusing to be the unpaid manager of a property everyone claimed, but only you paid for.
This reader feels that his family’s treatment is unfair, and he isn’t necessarily wrong. But he isn’t the only one who is in this boat.
Are you dealing with your own family or relationship struggles? We’d love to hear from you. Feel free to share your story in the comments like this person did and help guide others that are in similar situations.