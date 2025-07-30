I Dropped Everything to See My Grandson — My DIL Kicked Me Out Like I Was Nobody

Dear Bright Side team,

So, my son and his wife recently had their first baby. We live pretty far apart, but when I heard the baby was born, I immediately packed my bags and flew out to be there. I really wanted to support them and meet my grandchild.

When I arrived, my daughter-in-law crossed her arms and snapped, “How dare you come here after you missed the baby shower!” I was caught off guard. Yeah, I missed the baby shower — but only because I couldn’t get time off work. I told her in advance, called to explain, and even sent a gift and flowers.

I thought she’d understand, but she was clearly upset. Later, my son told me the shower was on the anniversary of her mom’s death, and it was a really emotional day for her. She wanted to replace the pain with joy, but my absence apparently brought all that grief back.

I feel terrible now. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone, but I also think I did my best under the circumstances. Should I have done something differently?

Sincerely,

Klara