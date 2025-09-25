No you weren't. Why did she invite her? And why did she come? She should have said no and stayed home.
You didn't cause a scene, you quietly left. A scene would have been making sure everyone heard you leaving. And why. Those who noticed understood why. And wondered why she was there.
I Walked Out of My Sister’s Wedding and Now Everyone’s Mad at Me
When we get into new relationships, we want to believe that love is all it takes. And when it feels like we can’t love them more that we already do, we get married. But this Redditor walked out of his sister’s wedding. And the reason for it isn’t as simple as we might think.
She did the unthinkable.
I (31M) was married for 4 years before divorcing my ex-wife (29F) two years ago. It was messy, involving cheating on her part with someone I considered a friend. My sister (33F) knew all the details, I cried on her couch the day I found out.
Fast-forward to her wedding last weekend. I walked into the reception and saw my ex-wife... sitting at my assigned table. I asked my sister why, and she said she “didn’t want to make things awkward” by separating guests, and that “it’s been long enough to get over it.”
I lasted about 15 minutes before I quietly told her I was leaving. She texted me later saying I “made a scene” and “ruined the vibe.” My mom says I could have “been the bigger person” for one night.
Was I wrong for walking out?
Some feedback from Redditors.
No you weren't. Why did she invite her? And why did she come? She should have said no and stayed home.
- Why would your sister even invite the cheating ex-SIL... In this kind of scenario, she should be considered persona non-grata to your entire family. Unless you share kids, and even then any relationship should be surface level “hey/hi/how are you/etc.” basic stuff, no wedding invites.
© SnooCats8451 / Reddit
- Why did your sister invite your ex-wife to her wedding?
© PA_Archer / Reddit
- There is no timeline when it comes to getting over something like betrayal or grief. Why should you be expected to be the bigger person? Doesn’t make sense at all.
© ClaresRaccoon / Reddit
- Sounds like your sister knew about the cheating before you did. No way would I be friendly to someone who cheated on my sibling, let alone invite them to my wedding and seat them with my sibling.
© Sunshine-N-gumdrops / Reddit
- Tell your mom that your sister could have had enough sense to ask you about seating your ex at your table beforehand, and who knows, maybe not even invite her.
© Fluffy-Resident8***/ Reddit
- Who needs enemies when you have a sister like this? She doesn’t respect you in the slightest. If you were the one wronged, then clearly she was in the wrong.
And this is coming from a woman who was cheated on by my husband, and every boyfriend I’ve ever had, to the point where I do not trust men. Cut ties with that snake you call a sister and go be happy with people who actually care about you.
© Sea-Confusion-9375 / Reddit
- It’s her wedding, and she has every right to set up the seating arrangements however she wants, but she does not have the right to expect people to fall along with her plans.
© Nocleverresponse / Reddit
- Why would she invite your ex to her wedding. Why does she have contact with someone who cheated on you? She made a scene and ruined the vibe by inviting your ex.
Go no contact with that toxicity. Maybe she will get the clue if you refuse to talk to her.
© RevolutionaryCare175 / Reddit
- If your sister really didn’t think there was an issue, she would have told you beforehand. She deliberately kept it from you.
© wahkens / Reddit
- Why do they always want the victim to “be the bigger person”? It was cruel for your sister to do that. I wouldn’t have invited her to begin with.
© leslieramon / Reddit
What do you think? Did this Redditor overreact? Or was he within his rights to walk out of the wedding after seeing his ex-wife?
