I Walked Out of My Sister’s Wedding and Now Everyone’s Mad at Me

I (31M) was married for 4 years before divorcing my ex-wife (29F) two years ago. It was messy, involving cheating on her part with someone I considered a friend. My sister (33F) knew all the details, I cried on her couch the day I found out.

Fast-forward to her wedding last weekend. I walked into the reception and saw my ex-wife... sitting at my assigned table. I asked my sister why, and she said she “didn’t want to make things awkward” by separating guests, and that “it’s been long enough to get over it.”

I lasted about 15 minutes before I quietly told her I was leaving. She texted me later saying I “made a scene” and “ruined the vibe.” My mom says I could have “been the bigger person” for one night.

Was I wrong for walking out?