Not necessarily petty, but not well thought out either. If you have a COURT ORDERED custody arrangement, and you changed it, WITHOUT GOING TO COURT, you could have LOST CUSTODY. Not to mention how it would make your son feel. What if your ex said OK, KEPT YOUR SON, and turned him against you? Would you REALLY WANT your son to believe that you ONLY KEPT HIM FOR THE MONEY? Because that is exactly how you are presenting this. Your ex is NO DOUBT an asshole, but you lowered yourself to his level, with your stunt. It doesn't matter WHY YOU DID IT. How will you explain this to your son, when he asks you about it someday? You know that your ex WILL TELL HIM, when he needs to score points with his kid. A child's emotions are fragile, especially when their parents are not together. Don't make your son pay for your ex's inability to manage his own issues.
My Ex Put His New Family Over Our Son, So I Served Him the Sweetest Revenge
Co-parenting can be tricky because it depends on both parents stepping up and doing their part for their child. But things get complicated when one parent chooses their own wants over shared responsibility, leaving the other to handle everything alone. One of our readers recently told us how she handled things when her ex-husband came to her with a very bold request.
Hello Bright Side,
My ex called me out of nowhere one afternoon. We barely talk outside of kid-related logistics, so when I saw his name pop up, I braced myself.
He said, “Sydney, I need you to pause child support for six months.” I asked why. He said, “My wife needs a new car. Hers is falling apart. And honestly? You don’t need the money anyway.” He wasn’t even pretending it was for our kid.
I should’ve said no immediately. But something in me wanted to see where this would go. So I told him, “Okay. Let’s talk next week at drop-off.” He hung up, confident he’d manipulated me.
The next week, I came to drop off our son and I handed him an envelope. He grinned, thinking it was probably some “confirmation” or a written agreement. But when he opened it, his face changed instantly.
Inside was a letter: “Since you won’t pay child support for six months, I’ll also be taking a break. Our son will be living with you full-time for six months. Please be ready to take on all financial, educational, and medical needs.” He snapped and said that this is ridiculous. I just got in my car and drove off.
Three days later, he texted saying he “couldn’t” keep our son full-time because his wife was “under stress.” A week later, he completely cracked. He sent the full amount of child support with the message: “Please go back to the regular schedule.” His wife also texted me separately to apologize. She said she had no idea he’d said those things to me and that she didn’t even want a new car.
Was this petty? Because honestly, I’m tired of feeling like I’m the only adult who understands what “responsibility” means.
Sydney
Thank you for opening up, Sydney! We truly value your trust and the honesty you’ve shown in sharing your story. To help you navigate this situation, we’ve put together some tips that can make things easier to manage.
- Be honest about the emotional impact. If you feel emotionally exhausted from always being the dependable one, it’s okay to say that out loud. Maybe write your ex a message just to articulate how his choices impact you and your child. Parenting solo is hard, and being taken for granted makes it harder.
- Acknowledge his wife’s message. Her apology shows that not everyone in that household agrees with how he acted. You might want to respond simply and calmly: “Thank you for your message. I appreciate you reaching out.” That’s enough to acknowledge her effort while keeping a healthy boundary in place.
- Protect your child from the adult fallout. Try to shield your son from any blame or bitterness, even if you’re frustrated. Tell him he did nothing wrong and remind him he’s not responsible for adult problems. This helps your son feel secure and avoids future guilt or confusion. As painful as it is, separating your justified anger at your ex from your parenting is a gift to your child’s emotional development.
- Keep documentation moving forward. While things seem to have settled for now, consider documenting this situation just in case it ever comes up in a legal or financial setting. Keep screenshots of messages, records of payments, and notes about exchanges. This doesn’t mean you expect the worst, but you’re ensuring your child’s well-being is protected if support issues arise again. Quiet preparedness is a form of empowerment, especially when dealing with someone whose priorities may shift.
Talking about child support can be tough for many divorced parents, especially when emotions are still fresh. One of our readers opened up about her ex-husband’s anger over the amount he’s expected to contribute. His reaction created even more tension between them, making an already difficult situation harder to manage.