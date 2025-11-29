My Ex Put His New Family Over Our Son, So I Served Him the Sweetest Revenge

Not necessarily petty, but not well thought out either. If you have a COURT ORDERED custody arrangement, and you changed it, WITHOUT GOING TO COURT, you could have LOST CUSTODY. Not to mention how it would make your son feel. What if your ex said OK, KEPT YOUR SON, and turned him against you? Would you REALLY WANT your son to believe that you ONLY KEPT HIM FOR THE MONEY? Because that is exactly how you are presenting this. Your ex is NO DOUBT an asshole, but you lowered yourself to his level, with your stunt. It doesn't matter WHY YOU DID IT. How will you explain this to your son, when he asks you about it someday? You know that your ex WILL TELL HIM, when he needs to score points with his kid. A child's emotions are fragile, especially when their parents are not together. Don't make your son pay for your ex's inability to manage his own issues.