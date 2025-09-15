My MIL Imposed Hosting Christmas Dinner on Me — and I’m Fuming

She wrote:



My husband (34M) and I (32F) recently bought our first house. It’s not huge, but it’s nice.

Last week, my MIL (61F) announced in the family group chat that “This year, Christmas dinner will be at [our names]’ new house!” She never asked me—just assumed. I work in retail, and the holidays are my busiest, most stressful season. The thought of cooking for 20+ people after working long hours is exhausting.

I replied in the chat, “Sorry, but we didn’t agree to host Christmas!” I froze when she immediately called me “ungrateful” and said it’s “tradition” for the youngest couple to host once they get a home. Now half the family thinks I’m being lazy, but I feel blindsided.