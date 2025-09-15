My MIL Imposed Hosting Christmas Dinner on Me — and I’m Fuming
The holidays are supposed to be a time of joy and togetherness, but they can also bring a lot of stress, especially when family expectations clash. Between busy schedules, financial pressures, and long-standing traditions, it’s easy for tensions to rise. One story that recently caught attention online highlights this perfectly, as a Reddit user shared their frustration over unexpected holiday hosting drama.
She wrote:
My husband (34M) and I (32F) recently bought our first house. It’s not huge, but it’s nice.
Last week, my MIL (61F) announced in the family group chat that “This year, Christmas dinner will be at [our names]’ new house!” She never asked me—just assumed. I work in retail, and the holidays are my busiest, most stressful season. The thought of cooking for 20+ people after working long hours is exhausting.
I replied in the chat, “Sorry, but we didn’t agree to host Christmas!” I froze when she immediately called me “ungrateful” and said it’s “tradition” for the youngest couple to host once they get a home. Now half the family thinks I’m being lazy, but I feel blindsided.
Other Reddit users chimed in with support and advice, leaving comments such as:
- Hosting a big holiday meal is a huge commitment, and your MIL assigning it to you without asking is unfair. You have every right to set boundaries, especially with how busy and stressful retail is during the holidays. Standing your ground isn’t lazy, it’s reasonable. © pecky****s / Reddit
- Whose house is it anyway? Text back in the family chat that her son will be doing all the cooking and cleaning, since you will be busy at work. And then make sure you sign up for extra shifts. Let her son handle her! © NextSplit2683 / Reddit
- OP has a husband problem if he’s sitting quietly through this. No way would my husband offer up our house and my cooking for a holiday (or any day) without me agreeing first, but thankfully my MIL is a lovely person that would never do this. We usually go to her house anyway. © No-Diet-4797 / Reddit
- I think the issue here is that she didn’t talk to you about it first... which is incredibly rude and presumptuous. Taking turns hosting is fair, but it needs to be agreed upon ahead of time... and a schedule set in place. Also, it is a team effort, with hubby stepping up. © DawgMom67 / Reddit
- Tell them, “I work retail and it’s my busiest season. There is no way, with the stress of work and the hours I put in, that I would be able to pull this off in a way that wouldn’t be ordering out food and a dirty house.” Then follow up with your husband (just to clarify). © Newtimelinepls / Reddit
- Why do someone else’s “traditions” or wants get to trump politeness (asking first), your own traditions, or your wants?
After failing to ask you first, your MIL doubled down and insulted you by calling you “ungrateful.” Something is off with her and her so-called “traditions.” Some people go away for Christmas — your MIL is giving you good reasons to start that as your tradition. © smilesbig / Reddit
Sometimes, it’s the simplest moments that reveal the biggest truths. A subtle change, an unexpected comment, or even a quiet pause can shift everything. Recently, a Bright Side reader shared a story about one such moment that completely changed the way she saw her marriage.