12 People Who Were Shocked After Accidentally Overhearing a Conversation

Overhearing a conversation might be fascinating, but it doesn’t always end well. For some who found themselves accidentally eavesdropping, the outcome was pure shock. Whether it was directly related to them or not, these stories prove why sometimes people believe ignorance is bliss.

  • My husband and I were at McDonald’s. We took our son to the play place to try to let him burn off energy so we could finish grocery shopping.
    A mother was in there with her 3 kids. One by one, she would make each one of them sit down and was interrogating them. «Where did your dad sit at the spring concert? Who did he sit by? Did he sit by Mason’s mom? Did he talk to any of the other moms? Was he laughing and smiling when he talked to Carter’s mom? Did you guys come right home afterwards?»
    She was writing it all down. Each child was not allowed to go play unless they answered her questions. © BatS***Crazy / Reddit
  • I was in line for a rollercoaster years ago when I overheard a 12-year-old and her even younger sister talking to two nice strangers, all standing in line behind me.
    The 12-year-old was talking about how she lives on a farm with her grandparents, her little sister and her newborn kid. She goes on and on about her young kid, and how her grandparents’ homeschool her so she has time to raise her and take care of her kid, and how her little sister is helping too. She goes on to describe how little, precious and sweet her kid is and how much she loves her.
    I spent the entire time in line stunned and speechless, and impressed by how engaged and unbothered the two strangers were during the whole conversation (asking to see pictures, etc).
    It wasn’t until we got to the front of the line that I realized she meant kid as in a baby goat. © C_Uinhell / Reddit
  • I was sitting next to a cutesy couple in 10th grade English class and I saw her mouth the words, «I’m pregnant.» I can see the plane crash going through his eyes. © Utming / Reddit
  • I was listening to two of my kindergarten students talk about Christmas the day before break. One asked, «Do you believe in Santa?» The other replied, «Yes, but he doesn’t come to my house because I’m in foster care.» © 900yrsoftimeandspace / Reddit
  • I woke up around midnight on Easter when I was about 6 to hopefully get a glimpse of the Easter Bunny, only to hear my mom crying to my dad on the phone (divorced) to come get my brother and I because she has no money to get us any chocolate. She was hysterical.
    I went back to bed and pretended to be surprised when my dad was there in the morning to come get us. He told us that the Easter Bunny got mixed up about what house we were going to be at. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • When I was a little kid, like 5 years old, I really wanted this stupid stamp set in the Family Dollar. My mom and I walked there for her to buy tampons. We found both in the clearance bin. I overheard her talking to the lady at the cash register (when price checking them) about how she only had money for one of the items and that she was going to buy me the stamp set over the tampons that she needed.
    I’m 21 now, and I never told my mom that I heard that. She always pretended that we had enough money, but she would skip meals or give up her stuff to make sure we had enough, and it breaks my heart to think about it. © Vitalizes / Reddit
  • This didn’t happen to me, but to someone else.
    This guy boards a bus in Mexico City and overhears a pregnant lady talking to a friend. Apparently, the girl had a boyfriend named Roberto. She had cheated him several times, and the baby was actually his brother’s. The baby was conceived 4 months before a quinceañera party, and the brother had refused to recognize the baby as his own. Since they shared the same gene pool, the girl had decided to marry Roberto without telling him the truth.
    So, the guy who was eavesdropping reaches his stop and leaves the bus. He then posted a Facebook status with the whole details and asking people to reach out to any Roberto who fit the story.
    The post became viral within hours, even spawning a hashtag stating «We all are Roberto.» After 2 days, a guy comes out and claims to be Roberto and says he would not marry the pregnant girl and that he had confronted his brother. © unlimitedanna / Reddit
  • An old couple was arguing at the grocery store about whether or not they should buy X brand of cookies, even though Y brand was $0.50 cheaper. The man said if he had married «Edith» instead of his wife, Edith would have let him get the nicer brand of cookies. His wife replied, she could have married «Xavier» and actually been wealthy and not living in a rat-infested apartment. © JDogg_of_RS / Reddit
  • I was a waitress and I just took an order from a table of students that were all 18+.
    One of them seemed pretty dim with the questions she was asking me, but nothing too stupid. One of her friends ordered duck gyoza. As I walked away, I heard her ask her friends what a duck was, and them start to explain.
    How do you get to be over 18 and not know what a duck is!? © 12pillows / Reddit
  • Overheard my wife saying, «You look really handsome, babe!» She was on a FaceTime call with the guy she was cheating on me with and didn’t hear me come in early from work. Still the hardest thing I’ve ever heard.
    I listened in the hallway for a few minutes, then packed a bag and left. 10 years of marriage and we have a 2-year-old. It’s pretty insane. © tierneyb / Reddit
  • Worked at a summer camp for a few years. I’m convinced kids don’t realize you can hear them even when you’re in the same room literally 3 feet away, unless you’re looking directly at them. The best conversation I ever heard was between two 9-year-olds.
    Kid 1: «My brother is totally going through puberty, and he’s only 11!»
    Kid 2: «Lucky!»
    Kid 1: «I know, he even has armpit hair!»
    Kid 2: «If I had armpit hair, I’d shave it off and glue it on my face.»
    Kid 1: «That’s a great idea!»
    Me: ??? © 9ickle / Reddit
  • I (M) was traveling with a friend (F) through Honduras, and in the hostel we were staying at we met this cool Aussie lesbian. One morning they were chatting right next to me as I woke up but didn’t immediately get up and start talking. I realized they were talking about me.
    My friend (who I had known for a few years, and had a «friends with benefits» thing with in the past) was telling her that she thought I was transgender (I’m not). It was really strange to hear someone tell an almost complete stranger her opinions about my own personal gender identity. © Skrappyross / Reddit

