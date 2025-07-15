My Stepdaughter Refuses to Accept Me—but She’s Asking for My Help

She felt a lack of support, saying, “I was speechless. She ended up coming over anyway, even without accepting me. I tried to help. As she came, I helped her with her bags. They felt oddly light. She got mad and said, ‘Don’t touch anything!’ I waited until she left to unzip the bag and find barely any clothes or belongings. My husband came up to me a few days later, saying Cassie’s broke and needs a bit more funds. He said he’s already spending on our family and can’t afford to help her.



So, he wants me to dig into my savings that I left for my own son. I simply said, ‘I’m nothing to her, remember?’ They were not having it and told me I’m selfish and don’t deserve to live in this house. So, now I’m thinking about divorce, but we do have a son together. I don’t like separating families, but this is getting too much. What should I do?”