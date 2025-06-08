I Wanted to Support My Boyfriend, Not Be His Mother—Now I’m Questioning Everything

My BF had a rough childhood, so I like to spoil him. But he’s been taking advantage, making me do everything around the house. I brought it up gently. “Just stop doing it,” he snapped.

I started wondering if I was too hard on him, until I found in a drawer, three months’ worth of unpaid bills. Electricity, internet and so on—the ONLY things he’s officially responsible for. Here I was thinking I’d been helping him get back on his feet, and instead, he’d been lying to me, assuming I’d just handle it when things inevitably blew up.

When I confronted him, he accused me of invading his privacy instead of admitting he’d messed up.