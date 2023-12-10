I Faked an Emergency to Test My Boyfriend’s Commitment

It’s not uncommon for partners to test each other. It might vary from checking your boyfriend’s phone when he’s away, to creating another profile, to testing your girlfriend’s loyalty. It’s hard to resist testing your partner’s love, but such a decision can really backfire. Just like it did for our reader. Her story is a vivid example of how one test (that her boyfriend passed, by the way) ruined her relationship.

Our reader sent us a message asking for help.

Thank you for contacting us! We discussed some possible solutions and now we have some tips that might help you resolve the situation.

Ask him to give you a second chance.

Clearly, you don’t want to lose your boyfriend, so you might try and ask him to give you a second chance. There are no guarantees that he will forgive you though, but it’s worth a try anyway. Admit your mistake openly and tell him that you’re truly sorry.



Avoid coming up with excuses or playing the blame game. Open up about your feelings and intentions. Tell your boyfriend you’re ready to change. At the same time, don’t push too hard, instead respect his need for space. Trust isn’t rebuilt overnight, after all.

Try to overcome insecurities in your relationship.

Addressing and overcoming your doubts can make your bond stronger. It’s okay to have insecurities in a relationship, but don’t let them grow in the dark corners of your mind. Try to find out why you feel the need to check your boyfriend. Maybe he behaved in a way you didn’t like or said something that made you doubt him. Instead of playing mind games, have an open and honest conversation with him. Share your feelings without blame or accusation, and let him know the struggles you’re facing.

Stop testing your boyfriend.

If you find yourself always putting your boyfriend through a series of tests, it’s time to take a break and reconsider your approach. Testing often breeds even more insecurities, and constantly questioning your partner’s commitment can create more tension and doubt.



If insecurities don’t go away, try seeking support from friends, family or maybe a professional. Working on personal growth and self-assurance can only benefit your relationship.

Decide if you’re ready to be in a relationship.

Take a moment to think about if you’re ready for the responsibilities and commitments that come with being in a relationship. See if you can give and receive love, support, and understanding. Consider your own mental health and make sure you have the strength to deal with the challenges that often occur in relationships. Besides, relationships require effort and compromise. Be honest with yourself and see if you’re willing to share your life, dreams, and ambitions with another person. If you decide you’re ready, embrace it. If not, that’s okay too.