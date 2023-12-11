12 People Who Were Transfixed by What They Found

Suddenly spotting something in our home or workspace that clearly doesn’t belong there can be quite unsettling. Initially taken aback by the presence of this unfamiliar item, we quickly strive to find an explanation for its existence. Most of the time, we end up recalling who it belongs to and why it ended up there. However, in rare cases, some found objects remain forever a mystery. Many people featured in our article still break into a sweat when recalling their curious discoveries.

  • My mom is a teacher. One time, a student was playing with this weird box that was locked, so she couldn’t put it in the confiscated bin. Instead, she placed it on top of a cabinet. About an hour later, it started ringing furiously. It took some effort to get the box open.

    Turns out, this kid’s parent was a professional chef. The child had grabbed every timer in the house, set them for the maximum amount of time, locked the box, brought it to school, and played with it so it would get confiscated and ring loudly. The whole class erupted with laughter and screaming. A true agent of chaos© Cathy-the-Grand / Reddit
  • One day, I left my garage door open for 10-20 minutes while I was doing yardwork in the back. When I returned, my Cuisinart Ice Cream Machine had vanished; someone had stolen it. The thing is that the machine was stolen, but not the bowl needed to make ice cream, as I had left it in the freezer. They didn’t take that, so they wouldn’t be able to make ice cream with it.

    Fast forward 8 months later, and my wife got me a whole new ice cream machine. Now I have one ice cream maker and two bowls.

    Fast forward about 6 months after that, I left my garage door open again and walked in to close it. Right in the middle of the garage I found my original ice cream maker machine. Now, I have two...
    © Stecman / Reddit
  • I came home from a long day of work to find my toaster on the counter with toaster strudel all cooked and ready to eat. I didn’t have any toaster strudel in my house at the time. I still have no idea how that happened. © meandmybadness / Reddit
  • I found an EXACT clone of my watch behind the fridge when I moved it to clean. It’s literally the exact same watch I was wearing on my wrist, which is weird because that watch was my great-grandma’s. It was bought some time in the 1940s and has an unusual art deco design. By some crazy coincidence, the previous renter must have had the same exact vintage watch.
    © Unknown user / Reddit
  • One time, I was walking down the stairs, and a light bulb fell from above, shattering on the stair just below me. After close examination of all the light sockets near the stairwell, I noticed that the light bulb wouldn’t have even fit into any of the sockets, and it was a very unfamiliar brown/amber color. No one was able to figure out where the light bulb had fallen from.
    © ladymoon_*** / Reddit
  • I went shopping one time, opened the door to get back in my car, and there’s a whole, fresh jalapeño pepper on my seat. I hadn’t purchased any jalapeño peppers in quite some time. No idea how it got there. Presumably, someone put it there, but... why? It’s pretty unlikely anyone would have known me there. © smallberries / Reddit
  • I came home from a night out with friends. My roommate was already asleep when I arrived. The next day, I woke up to find a glass with flowers in water. I assumed it was from his boyfriend (whom he had been out with that night). The glass sat there for a few days before I finally asked when he was going to get rid of them. He looked at me and said, “Hm. I thought those were yours.” He asked his boyfriend, and I asked my friends. No one remembers getting flowers that night. This was 8 years ago, and we still can’t explain it. © oryomai1 / Reddit
  • We bought a house from this old man who had been adding onto it for decades and decades. Right away, we went up to the second floor to pull up the carpet because it was kind of old and dirty. Under the carpet was another carpet. Then another carpet. And like three carpets later, we saw roofing shingles. The man had just climbed up onto his house, built four walls on top of the roof, and put a bunch of carpets down. No structural supports or anything.
    © keileen / Reddit
  • I was in my bedroom one day, and I felt something sticking to the bottom of my bare foot. It was on the floor, and I had just stepped on it. To my surprise, it was an ancient Roman/Greek coin. I had never seen it before, and I lived alone. © Mzilikazi81 / Reddit
  • My parents were having a Christmas party at their house for all of our extended family. A group of us began talking about my beloved grandfather, who passed away in 1997—over 10 years before my parents moved into their new house. A few minutes later, someone brought my mom a set of keys they found on the floor. They were really old and did not belong to anyone at the party. After a bit, my mom realized that they were from my grandfather’s house!
    © Jenmcdonald5685 / Reddit
  • I came home one day when I was 10 or 11 and found two identical cats staring at each other in the living room. One was mine, and the other wasn’t, but I couldn’t tell which was which. I went into my mom’s room and asked why there were two Freds. She told me that was ridiculous, so I just ignored the situation until she saw for herself. No idea where Fred #2 came from.
    © ablino_rhino / Reddit
  • Underneath my mattress, the lining of it is sort of tearing off. Once, while looking under my bed, I saw a doll nested between the lining and the springs. I made my little brother take it out and throw it away. The scariest part is I’ve never seen nor played with that doll. © Cathlulu / Reddit

