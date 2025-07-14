My DIL Used Her Wedding to Publicly Shame Me for My Style

Dear Bright Side,

For her wedding, my daughter-in-law gave everyone outfit colors. Mine was turquoise. I was thrilled, honestly. It’s a flattering color on me, and I found a classy knee-length dress with sheer sleeves and delicate embroidery that made me feel elegant and confident. When I showed her a photo, she said, “Very pretty!” So I thought it was good to go.

The morning of the wedding, I went to the guest room to change—only to discover that my dress was gone. I searched everywhere. I started to panic. That’s when one of my DIL’s bridesmaids knocked on the door and said, “Hi! Here’s your outfit,” handing me a garment bag.