I Refused to Give Up My Table to a Family—I Was the One Who Booked It
Eating alone at a restaurant can often be a calming and pleasant activity, yet it occasionally presents unexpected social challenges. Whether it’s about where to sit or how to engage with the staff and fellow patrons, those dining solo might encounter situations where they feel compelled to make compromises for others. This brings up a thought-provoking issue—should someone sacrifice their own comfort to accommodate a larger group, or is it fair to maintain their position? A recent post on Reddit highlighted this very situation, where an individual shared their personal account of facing such a dilemma in a crowded dining spot.
They wrote,
I was dining by myself at an upscale restaurant, seated at a small table by a window with a view. I ordered my food and was just scrolling on my phone, enjoying my night.
Soon after, a waiter asked if I’d switch to a table by the wall so they could join my table with another for a large family with kids. I looked over and saw a group of six, including two kids, waiting nearby. I said no, politely—I had already settled in, and honestly, I didn’t want to move from my nice window spot to a cramped one by the wall.
They added,
The waiter, tense, said, “I understand” and left. However, the family was clearly upset.
Minutes later, I froze as a man —probably the father of the family— suddenly appeared at my table and said, “Wow, some people have no consideration.”
When I told my friend about it later, she said I should’ve just moved since I was alone and it would’ve been a small inconvenience to me but a big help to them. Now I’m wondering if I was being stubborn for no reason.
Many Reddit users jumped into the conversation, sharing their thoughts on the matter and posting responses like:
- As a former restaurant manager, they should’ve offered you something in return for moving. It should’ve been the manager and not a server. “Sir, we would like to offer you 10% off your meal and a complimentary dessert if you’re willing to enjoy it at another table.” Although I agree in principle that the larger group should have reserved, I also believe that a restaurant should offer hospitality and grace. There was an easy opportunity to make everyone happy here. © Perfectionconvention / Reddit
- You can’t always rock up to a restaurant with no reservation and expect a table of 6 to be available. One time a larger group came in. I offered to move because I was alone, and the restaurant refused. They said that those people should have made a reservation, and moving people cannot be seen as the norm. © Sea-Ad9057 / Reddit
- The family should have made a reservation so that the restaurant doesn’t have to move others around. I experienced such a situation when I went to the cinema with a friend. An employee made an offer to switch places so that a family could sit together. He offered us a free drink if we did it.
We took the offer and moved to a different spot and got the free drink. But the situation in this post is different, because there was no incentive and OP had to give up his good place to sit somewhere less nice. © Jediknight3112 / Reddit
- Servers don’t like it because they won’t make as big a tip as if there were multiple diners. I always tip extra well when I’m dining alone to make up for it, but only if the waiter isn’t grumpy about it. I’ve had waiters be really impatient and brusque with me before. © ***yourcanoes / Reddit
- As a frequent single diner, I find it’s the mid-level restaurants where you get treated the worst. Fine dining has their act together and treats you well. The low-end chain restaurants usually have policies that would keep this from coming up.
It’s the mid-level places that are fancier than chains but not fine dining that staff aren’t trained on how to handle this kind of thing, and there’s no corporate policy to fall back on. If the server really wanted you to change their seat, they should have offered to comp an appetizer or a dessert or something. © Novelsound / Reddit
- Single diners are often treated like second class citizens at nicer restaurants. They asked, you answered. If they had a similar table open for you, the situation might have been different. If the large party thought to make a reservation, the situation would have been avoided completely. © witchbrew7 / Reddit
