I Refused to Give Up My Table to a Family—I Was the One Who Booked It

They wrote,

[edited]





I was dining by myself at an upscale restaurant, seated at a small table by a window with a view. I ordered my food and was just scrolling on my phone, enjoying my night.



Soon after, a waiter asked if I’d switch to a table by the wall so they could join my table with another for a large family with kids. I looked over and saw a group of six, including two kids, waiting nearby. I said no, politely—I had already settled in, and honestly, I didn’t want to move from my nice window spot to a cramped one by the wall.