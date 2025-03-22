I Planned the Perfect Proposal for My Fiancée—But Her Reaction Shocked Me
Proposals are a big deal, and everyone has their own idea of the perfect one. Some want a grand gesture, others prefer something simple and personal. But no matter how much planning goes into it, things don’t always go as expected. Recently, a man on Reddit shared his story about how his carefully planned proposal didn’t quite get the reaction he hoped for.
He wrote:
My fiancée always said she wished for 3 things in her proposal: a $16K custom ring, a beach setting, and a surprise. On the day, I got her the ring she wanted, and to make it special, I booked a trip to a beach resort she’s always talked about. I planned everything around her—snorkeling, swimming, activities she loves.
As for the surprise, I had the hotel create a fake itinerary so I could propose during a private walk on a secluded beach. There was a photographer afterward to capture the moment. So I fulfilled all 3 wishes, and she said “yes.”
But on our drive back, something seemed off. We had dinner reservations at 7:30, but because the proposal location was 15 minutes away, we didn’t make it back in time. The restaurant offered to send our meals to our room instead, so we ate by the fireplace, just the two of us.
That night, she told me she was disappointed—she had wanted to celebrate at the restaurant, and told me that she didn’t like having a photographer. I asked why. I froze in shock when she suddenly turned to me with a furious glare and showed me her hands. Turned out, she didn’t like having a photographer because...she hadn’t done her nails.
She kept bringing it up throughout the night, and I was honestly shocked. I apologized for not getting back sooner. As for the photographer, I explained that I just wanted to capture a special moment in a place we likely wouldn’t be able to return to.
We ended up arguing because she kept saying room service didn’t feel like a proper way to “mark” our engagement. But in my heart, I had hoped she would just appreciate everything I put into planning this and that we’d be happy simply spending time together.
Am I overreacting for feeling hurt?
Reddit users quickly flooded the comments section with their opinions.
- She had already told him that she wanted a proposal on the beach, and he booked a trip to a beach resort. Hard to believe a woman who cares about nails that much not getting hers done before that trip if she actually wanted to marry him. © OpticLemon / Reddit
- Oh man, that’s a rough reaction from her. Maybe next time just propose with a ring pop at home, way less room for disappointment. © BeautifulScratches / Reddit
- Something is off here. It seems far-fetched that she went on a beach resort vacation with the man that she’s talked about marrying, and rings, and beach proposals, etc... but it did not occur to her to prepare for a proposal in whatever way she needed to?! She either set him up for failure, or she’s making excuses to soft reject his proposal. © arrownyc / Reddit
- I’m broke, but if I find myself going out of town somewhere warm, even I manage to do my nails and go get my toes done before! I can’t believe someone getting a $16k ring and a proposal at a resort didn’t have her nails done... She’s 100% just looking for a reason to complain. © HoneyBWet / Reddit
- She apparently asked for a beach proposal, and apparently it was sooooo important that she have her nails done for the proposal...but then went on a BEACH VACATION without getting her nails done?!
My sister is high-maintenance, she doesn’t even go to the grocery store without her nails done. © duck_duck_moo / Reddit
- You gave her the dream proposal, but she got stuck on minor details instead of appreciating the love behind it. If she’s more upset about a dinner reservation than the fact that you just asked her to spend forever with you, maybe it’s time to rethink who you’re proposing to. © LilyVibesxo / Reddit
- I didn’t get a ring that cost even $1600, much less $16,000, and I picked out my own. I would have been soooo angry if my husband showed up with a ring that expensive. That is car payments, house payments, student loan payments... I’d have been tempted to say no, since he was obviously irresponsible with money. © BerryCritical / Reddit
- Most women who think it’s important to have their nails done are the type to regularly go to the salon to have them done. I’m looking down at my hands right now, and I can’t imagine that her nails looked anything like the horrors that are my nails even on her worst day!
Anyway, this is nuts to me. My husband proposed to me in our living room after a work Christmas party, the day before I was flying to Chicago to visit my parents for Christmas! I didn’t get a fancy dinner nor a $16k ring. But I think I have a healthier relationship. © On_my_last_spoon / Reddit
- She said she wanted a surprise... Nails aren’t going to be done for a surprise proposal. I’m sure she really made her expectations high in her head. But it seems like you put a ton of effort in, so she shouldn’t be fixated on small details. © Embarrassed-Channel9 / Reddit
- How superficial is she if she’s that upset over a manicure at a beautiful life milestone. Internally, wishing you had your nails done is normal, but I think most people would have the values and perspective to realize that is so not the most important element of this experience. © Sassy_Weatherwax / Reddit
