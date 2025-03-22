I Planned the Perfect Proposal for My Fiancée—But Her Reaction Shocked Me

He wrote:

My fiancée always said she wished for 3 things in her proposal: a $16K custom ring, a beach setting, and a surprise. On the day, I got her the ring she wanted, and to make it special, I booked a trip to a beach resort she’s always talked about. I planned everything around her—snorkeling, swimming, activities she loves.

As for the surprise, I had the hotel create a fake itinerary so I could propose during a private walk on a secluded beach. There was a photographer afterward to capture the moment. So I fulfilled all 3 wishes, and she said “yes.”

But on our drive back, something seemed off. We had dinner reservations at 7:30, but because the proposal location was 15 minutes away, we didn’t make it back in time. The restaurant offered to send our meals to our room instead, so we ate by the fireplace, just the two of us.

That night, she told me she was disappointed—she had wanted to celebrate at the restaurant, and told me that she didn’t like having a photographer. I asked why. I froze in shock when she suddenly turned to me with a furious glare and showed me her hands. Turned out, she didn’t like having a photographer because...she hadn’t done her nails.

She kept bringing it up throughout the night, and I was honestly shocked. I apologized for not getting back sooner. As for the photographer, I explained that I just wanted to capture a special moment in a place we likely wouldn’t be able to return to.

We ended up arguing because she kept saying room service didn’t feel like a proper way to “mark” our engagement. But in my heart, I had hoped she would just appreciate everything I put into planning this and that we’d be happy simply spending time together.

Am I overreacting for feeling hurt?