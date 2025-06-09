My Stingy Friend Threw a Ridiculous Wedding—She Has No Shame

[edited] I had a former, very stingy friend from undergrad who invited me to be at her wedding, but she was being really stingy. It felt like she wanted everyone to show up for her, traveling four times for her events, but wasn’t willing to accommodate anyone in return.

She threw this very extravagant, pretty large, ridiculous wedding, around 300-person, I think—and banned all plus ones to save money. This applied even if the individual was a long-term partner, someone in the wedding party, or even if the guest was engaged or married, unless she was personally close to the spouse. I’m talking close friends and coworkers couldn’t bring their husbands, and the significant others of the wedding party were not permitted.

Her reasoning? She wanted to get the most “bang for her buck” by “having only people there who are directly related to her, not their partners, with their free meals.”