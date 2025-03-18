16 Absurd Reasons Why People Got Fired

10 Brave Women Open Up About Their Most Cringe-Worthy Moments
Curiosities
11 months ago
Quitting a job is usually a stressful experience that a person gets into for a reason. And the reasons for resignation can be very different, both from the employee’s and the employer’s side. But sometimes the resignation is preceded by such events that you don’t even know whether to cry or to laugh.
Any job can be difficult, and even more so if it involves communicating with clients. And our article on this topic is direct proof of that.