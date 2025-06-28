10+ Actors Who Returned to Their Old Roles After Many Years

You might remember Jackie Chan playing the wise old sensei, Mr. Han, teaching a young Jaden Smith a thing or two about Kung Fu back in 2010. Well, Chan reprised this role in 2025 in the newly released, Karate Kid: Legends as the same wise old mentor.

He wasn’t the only one to return. Starring alongside him was Ralph Macchio, a familiar face in the even earlier movie, The Karate Kid, shot in 1984.