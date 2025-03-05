“They Ruined Shrek!” Shrek 5’s New Animation Style Sparks a Heated Fan Debate

In the teaser, the familiar characters gather around a golden magic mirror, engaging in their signature playful banter. Yet, fans were quick to point out that Shrek and Fiona’s appearances seem markedly different from previous films.

“They ruined Shrek 😭” said one passionate Facebook user. Observations include changes to their nose shapes, longer philtrums, and larger eyes, resulting in fans urging the studio to just “cancel the whole thing at this point.”