"Totally Obscene!" Kim Kardashian’s Impossibly Tiny Waist at the 2024 Met Gala Draws Heavy Criticism by Some

All eyes were on Kim Kardashian as she strutted down this year's Met Gala red carpet. While the reality star and entrepreneur stunned in her fabulous gown, many fans were left concerned, and the reason was her waist.

The 43-year-old star opted for an elaborate John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown that accentuated her midsection dramatically. The silver ensemble consisted of a metallic corset bodysuit paired with a sheer maxi skirt adorned with delicate floral accents. Her remarkably small waist was clearly visible in the tight-fitting outfit.

Kim, flaunting her freshly bleached platinum blonde hair styled in a relaxed mermaid braid, donned an unusually laid-back gray sweater atop her shimmering corset dress while striking a pose on the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the setting for the most opulent fashion affair of the year.

Numerous fans were amazed by Kim's fashionable and bold attire selection, showering her with compliments such as "iconic" and describing her as "so beautiful." However, many others expressed concern about Kim's slender waist in the outfit, worrying that she might be uncomfortable in such attire. One person noted, "Girl, you look in so much pain," while another wondered, "Girl, where are your organs?" A third online observer expressed disapproval of the choice, stating that it is "Totally obscene!"