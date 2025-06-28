9 Summer Purchases That Are Better to Avoid Spending Money On
Summer is the time when we start buying sunglasses, swimsuits, vacation clothes, and many other things. And everything seems to be logical, because we need all these things in the hot season. But it turns out that not all our purchases are justified, and some should be postponed for the better times.
The article contains a photo that was created using artificial intelligence.
Sunglasses without UV protection
Sunglasses are not just a fashion accessory. Their main purpose is to protect your eyes from UV radiation, because its prolonged exposure can lead to serious vision problems. Therefore, it’s worth paying special attention to the quality of lenses. Look for those labelled “100% UV protection” or “UV400.”
Blue swimwear
Swimming instructors warn: don’t buy your children blue swimsuits. They are dangerous for kids of all ages, especially in the pool. And all because this color makes it difficult to see the child under water, even if it is calm and no one is swimming nearby.
So, it is better to choose as brightly colored swimsuit as possible. And this applies not only to children, but also to those who are not very confident in the water.
Flashy swimsuits
Nowadays, there is such a huge choice of swimwear that you don’t know what to choose. But what looks spectacular on the cover of a magazine or on a photo on the Internet, is not always a good choice in reality. For example, a swimsuit with a lot of sequins or jewelry is uncomfortable to lie on the sand, and the one with many straps leaves tan lines.
Bottled water
It’s summer, it’s hot. Naturally, you are always thirsty. But just think how much money is spent during this season on ordinary water. It is much more useful for your wallet and nature to buy a reusable bottle and take water with you.
Expensive sunscreen
In summer, even in cloudy weather, you should not leave the house without sunscreen. Ideally, you should choose a broad-spectrum product that protects your skin from different types of UV rays. And by the way, there is not much difference between expensive and budget sunscreens.
Active ingredients that perform the function of protection are very similar. The main difference is mainly in the inactive ones: more expensive creams may contain moisturizing additives or antioxidants. So if you don’t have any desire to overpay for a brand, opt for an ordinary cream.
Air conditioners
Many people start to think about buying an air conditioner just with the arrival of heat. It is logical. But its prices are at their peak at this time, not to mention long queues: hardly anyone will install it for you at once. It is better to plan this purchase in winter, when prices for air conditioners are maximally reduced.
Bicycle
It’s the same situation as with air conditioners: in summer, the number of people who want to ride a bicycle increases dramatically. Some people ride it to the countryside, some go hiking, others just ride it for pleasure. Because of the increased demand, the price also increases. According to statistics, it is most profitable to buy a bicycle in January.
Off-season fruit and vegetables
Many fruit and vegetables are available for purchase all year round, whether it’s time for them or not. But it is better to refrain from buying out-of-season produce.
Firstly, their price is much higher due to the costs of transport and cultivation. Secondly, they leave much to be desired in terms of taste, because they are often picked in advance, so that they don’t spoil on the road, and the content of useful substances in them is lower. It’s better to choose seasonal fruit that is picked at the peak of maturity and has maximum benefits.
A completely new vacation wardrobe
Before going on vacation, it’s tempting to go shopping and buy yourself a mountain of clothes, because it’s like there’s nothing suitable in your wardrobe. But it’s better not to do so, because it can hit not only your wallet, but also your comfort. There is a risk of buying things that you will wear only a couple of times, because they won’t fit into the usual wardrobe.
The same thing applies to new shoes. Very often during the trip, it turns out that they are uncomfortable and rub your feet. Sometimes the best clothes for a vacation are the ones you wear all the time.
Do you like to travel? Here’s the list of countries that are best visited in summer.