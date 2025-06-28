I Refused to Help My Younger Brother, and Discovered My Parents’ Dark Secret

I’ve (30F) been financially independent since graduating from college. I worked practically full-time while studying, recently paid off my student loans on my own, and just started saving to buy a home. I didn’t apply to grad school because I couldn’t afford it, and my parents made it pretty clear growing up that we needed to stand on our own after high school.

My brother (22M) is honestly a genius. He worked really hard in school, got a full academic ride to a great state school, and graduated with honors. I’m so, so proud of him.

The problem now is he recently got into an extremely prestigious grad program that would open a lot of doors for him. He was hoping for scholarships or a paid internship to cover most of it, but it’s not enough. Now he’s facing tuition and housing costs in one of the most expensive cities in the country.

My parents asked if I could help out and suggested I contribute around $15,000 to get him through the first year. They’d match it, and he’d take loans for the rest. I said no.

I’ve been working for over a decade on my own goals, and I’m just now starting to save for a house. I don’t feel comfortable putting that on hold, especially when I had to turn down opportunities because there was no help available to me.