10 True Events That Prove Supernatural Forces Might Be Real

While some argue that ghosts and spirits are merely figments of imagination, certain life encounters prompt us to reconsider this notion. The stories we’re sharing today revolve around people sensing or witnessing the presence of departed loved ones or encountering mysterious events beyond rational explanation. Regardless of your stance on these phenomena, one thing remains undeniable—they’re sure to give you chills.

  • When I was about 9 years old in 1995, in the middle of a bright summer day, I went to the refrigerator to get a popsicle. Suddenly, a young man with long brown hair, wearing a beige turtleneck and red plaid bell-bottoms, turned around the corner into the hallway to my left, then vanished from toe to head as I looked at him.
    I told no one about it for years until one day my mother made a shattering revelation; she told me she met the (now grown) kids who lived in the house before us, who asked her if she’d seen «the bell-bottom ghost.» © Dahhhkness / Reddit
  • Years ago, I used to see a little blond boy through the mirrored armoire in my parents’ bedroom. He would sit with his back to me. I don’t remember ever seeing his face.
    I don’t think I saw him many times, but I do remember his image very clearly. I tried to get my parents to see it too. They always refused, and my mom especially would get super mad at me for asking. Years and YEARS later, when I was an adult and long after my parents had sold that house, my mom asked me about the armoire out of the blue.
    Terrified, she then revealed to me that she used to see the little boy too. Not in the mirrors, but sometimes just out of the corners of her eyes (like she’d be cooking and catch a glimpse of blond hair passing by her hips, at a kid’s height) and occasionally in dreams. It didn’t happen too often, but just enough to deeply freak them out. So when I mentioned seeing the same little boy, my mom was just as terrified herself. © 10487518386 / Reddit
  • My best friend’s dad, who was like a second father to me, came to me in a dream and told me to tell my best friend that he loved her and that he was sorry. I woke up to my cell phone ringing and found it was my best friend, absolutely hysterical, telling me that he had finally passed away from sclerosis. I sobbed all day. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • When I was 15, I woke up in the middle of the night and saw this strange spotlight appear on my wall. It was a circle made up of a bunch of bright circular dots within it. It came on strong, then rotated 90 degrees, and then turned off. It was so surreal because the light was extremely bright and yet focused on that one spot on my wall.
    When I woke up the next morning, I couldn’t get the image out of my head, but I just assumed I must have dreamed it. My sister and I were talking over breakfast, and she said, «I had this dream last night where my entire room suddenly lit up with these circular dots floating around.»
    I got really excited. «That actually happened! I woke up and saw it too!» My sister froze. «How is that possible? My blinds are completely shut....»
    I get chills to this day. © -CoreyJ- / Reddit
  • When I was 17 (back before the internet, answering machines, and cell phones), my family went to Canada for vacation, and I stayed home to work my summer job. They were supposed to be gone for 7 days, but on the 7th day, I got a postcard from my mother stating that they decided to visit friends in Vermont and would be back 2 days later than planned.
    When they walked in the door 2 days later, as expected, they were all apologetic that they were gone 2 extra days without telling me. I said, «You did tell me. I got your postcard two days ago.» My mother replied, «We didn’t send a postcard. We decided to stop on the way home, so even if we sent a postcard, it wouldn’t have arrived yet.» «But I’ve got the postcard right here,» I said, reaching for the stack of mail on the counter. Looking through it, I could find no postcard.
    I must have dreamt that she’d sent it to let me know. © Wiseb***98 / Reddit
  • Around the time my grandpa passed away, I awoke one night to what looked like my dad making sure I was asleep. My dad bears a strong resemblance to my late grandpa. Usually, he would come into my room to check if I was asleep, but as I got up, and he didn’t move a muscle, I asked, «Dad,» and he started walking away but then disappeared. At that point, I pulled my covers over me and fell asleep again.
    I asked my dad about it the next day, and he simply told me it was sleep paralysis. However, I have experienced sleep paralysis before, but I know I was awake and aware that night that someone was staring at me. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I watched as my phone levitated a few inches off of my kitchen counter before dropping back down onto the counter with a huge clatter. My boyfriend at the time was in the living room and couldn’t see my phone but could see me, and he heard the bang when it fell. © bioxkitty / Reddit
  • I worked at a truck stop for a few years, and my boss died of cancer. After he passed away, we got a new manager who wanted to add a glass case for our food to make it look nicer.
    One day at work, it just exploded. Checked the cameras, and all anyone saw was the case smashing to bits with no one and nothing around. Also, earlier that day, the fire alarm went off, and they traced the starting point to a back room where my old boss spent most of his time. When the alarm sounded, the room was empty as seen on the cameras.
    Maybe just a coincidence, but two things happened on the same day, both kind of spooky. © nicolia***off / Reddit
  • When I was 13 or 14, my mom and I had an argument. I don’t remember what it was about, but it ended with me being sent to my room. I locked my door (I always do), laid in my bed, and turned on my Nintendo DS.
    Not long after, both of my legs quickly and suddenly raised up into the air and were thrown back down with so much force that my feet bounced on the bed a couple of times because of the impact. I was paralyzed with fear and couldn’t even make a noise.
    Finally mustering up the courage, I got up and ran to the living room where my mom and my siblings were, and as I made my way, I realized that my door was not locked. © ahometoalife / Reddit
  • When I was younger, I had a nightmare where this weird cat-like creature emerged from my TV and started chasing me, as nightmares tend to go. It was pretty typical until I looked down towards our laundry room and saw what looked like my brother backing away from these strange goop-like things. I got caught and woke up, terrified, as one would expect.
    The next morning, I woke up and came downstairs to hear my brother talking to our mum. He told her that he had a nightmare where these goopy things were chasing him, and that he saw me to his left being chased by something. Neither of us had told each other about our nightmares before that point.
    It’s something that I still wonder about even to this day. © TheKingofHats007 / Reddit

Another spine-tingling narrative arises when our young ones recount stories of their past lives, leaving us with an eerie sensation. In this article, you’ll delve into childhood recollections that prompt deep reflection on the nature of our being.

