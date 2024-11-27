I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
20 Haunting Final Words Nobody Was Ready to Hear
Experts confirm that emotionally charged memories carve a lasting mark on the brain, making them nearly impossible to forget. Step into the world of confessions so gripping they’ve kept friends, families, and strangers remembering for years—you may find yourself unable to shake them too.
- My grandfather on his deathbed said, "They have no eyes." Still gives me chills. @Unknown author / Reddit
- My grandfather was in his last days and delirious for most of that time. Mom said he was speaking to his LONG deceased relatives.
I was visiting one day to say my goodbyes, and he looked at me. He was 100% coherent when he told me that his uncle would come by and fix the furnace—nothing to worry about. His uncle had been dead almost twice as long as I had been alive.
A few hours later, my grandfather passed. An hour after that, in the middle of a Canadian February, my parents' furnace gave out.
The repairman who came by shared the same first name as my great-great uncle. @Kwolf808 / Reddit
- All these years, all I've asked for was 'seventeen orange tennis balls'. Now, at the end of my life, I can finally tell you all why I needed them. You see, back when I was in my twenties, I found out... < Dies > @sjbluebirds / Reddit
- My grandpa murmured, "I hid a wealth... in the..." then he simply nodded off. Still wondering if he intended for the yard or if his sense of humor drove one last swing. @lak611 / Reddit
- My husband’s grandma said “Two in the front and two in the back” and passed before we could have her clarify what she meant. @camilleycat624
- My ex’s uncle (I’ll call him John for this story) was in hospice, and about a week before he passed, we visited him along with a couple more family members. There was a volunteer violinist who knocked on the door and asked if John wanted to request a song. John smiled and said, “Please play ‘Danny Boy’ if you know it.” The violinist played, and after he left, John started crying and blurted out, “I knew where my mom went all this time, and I never said a word!”
When John was 7, he woke up around 2 am to the floorboards creaking. He peeked outside and saw his mom walking out the front door. Curious, he followed her, making sure not to make any noise. This was in Ireland, and their house was about a 5-minute walk to the beach. John said his mom didn’t mutter a word and walked very slowly. When they reached the beach, John watched as his mom walked into the ocean. He watched until he couldn’t see her anymore. John walked back home, went to bed, and never said anything to anyone until that day. Everyone assumed that she left her family for another man. There was never an investigation. @sunnysuniga / Reddit
- My grandma was in hospice, and my mom and her sisters took turns staying with her until she died. My mom said the last thing she said before she went to sleep and didn’t wake up again was, “Look! Everyone is here!” With a big smile on her face. My mom asked who was in the room, and she said her husband’s name and the names of her sisters and brothers who had died. @GentleLemon373 / Reddit
- My father had Parkinson’s disease. He fell one morning, hit his head, and had bilateral head bleeds. He was in and out of consciousness at the hospital but very aware. He could squeeze hands and acknowledge he knew we were there. I asked if he could say anything, just anything, and he looked at me and said, “Pain.” It’ll haunt me for the rest of my life. He passed that night. That was his last word. @I_am_Reddington / Reddit
- I had a hospice patient who asked everybody, “Is it December 13th?” Since mid-November, she has been asking this. We’d hear this question multiple times every day and just assume it was a family member’s birthday or something. December 13 finally rolls around, and that’s the day she dies. @katmaniac / Reddit
- Friends of my grandfather worked high up. On his deathbed bed, he was asked if aliens/UFOs had been visiting Earth, and it had been covered up. He replied, “It’s been discussed.” @Several_Debt928 / Reddit
- My grandmother fell sick, and it got worse in two weeks. A few minutes before dying, she said, “Shift me onto another bed, remove all this stuff, and open the doors; I’m leaving now.” @Unknown author / Reddit
- Not exactly deathbed, but very close to it. My wife’s grandma handed her this book in her last days, and it was just a small little black book with gold edging. She just said, “If you’re lucky, it’ll never happen to you.” Grandma was very not there mentally and had no idea what was going on 99% of the time, and this was one of the only moments of clarity I had ever seen.
My wife opened the book thinking it was some sort of insight into her life or something like that. Nope. It was just an address book. Hundreds of names in it, 4 on each page. Each one crossed out and ’dead’ written next to them. She had nobody left other than 2 family members, whom she barely remembered, and a neighbor who would check in on her once and a while, who she didn’t know who she was but was so lonely she let her come inside and hang out. @MrCrix / Reddit
- I had a client one time that told me the story of his father. On his deathbed, between breaths, he kept saying something about a radiator. Everyone assumed it was due to his state of mind or that he was complaining about the heat. About a year later, his wife and children were cleaning out her home as she was downsizing after his passing. They had a lot of things, and underneath everything in the garage was an old radiator. They were about to throw it out until the son put it together. They cracked it open and found over US$ 100,000. Came that close to throwing away the money. @Dependable_Pirate / Reddit
- My dad just before he died frantically requested paper so he could write something down. He wrote a 4-digit PIN to something I never found it could be used for. @uxb666 / Reddit
- My wife is a CNA in a nursing home. She had a resident who was formally a delivery nurse in the 70s and 80s. When she was on her last few breaths, my wife was leaning into her face to clean it, and she whispered in my wife's ear, "When I was a nurse, I switched babies around." @odoyle321 / Reddit
- I remember some lady telling a story where her elderly friend had a clinical death for a few minutes, then was brought back to life by EMTs. The friend grabbed her & insisted urgently, "Change my will; whatever you do, do NOT have me cremated. You won't believe what I saw. NO CREMATION" then passed away & couldn't be brought back by EMTs again. @sparkle___motion / Reddit
- My grandpa whispered something cryptic right before he passed. He said, "The garden gnome... it was always him," and then just closed his eyes forever. It's been ten years, and I still get chills thinking about it. I mean, what garden gnome? Why him? I never even got to ask. @Barely_Legal01 / Reddit
- My great-grandmother lived a very long and interesting life. She was in her 20s during the great depression. She had a wild streak from those days that we don’t know much about, to the point that we actually don’t know our great-grandfather’s name. Just the husband she took later.
Throughout her nearly 100-year life, she had collected owls. Thousands of owl figurines. She had clocks, wall hangings, potholders, lamps, stained glass art, salt shakers, and more little figurines than you could imagine, all depicting owls. We all wondered about the importance of the owls. She never talked about them; we just all knew she loved owls.
Well, when she was nearing death, at the age of 98 or 99, and the doctors said she had days, my grandparents went and talked to her, and they asked her if she had anything she wanted to share or ask before she went. She thought for a moment, then said, “I never understood the owls.”
It turns out she didn’t care about owls. As near as we could piece together sometime in the 40s or 50s, perhaps she bought either a trivet or a set of salt/pepper shakers that were owls. Then someone got her the other. Those were the oldest owls anyone could remember. But from there, someone got her an owl to match, probably a potholder or placemat. And all of a sudden her kitchen was owl-themed. From there, it snowballed. The owls flowed like wine, baffling her for 60 years, eventually taking over the bulk of her personal belongings.
The moral is that if you’re not actually into something, mention it early. @Fearlessleader85 / Reddit
- My grandpa, a Sicilian man with blessed cooking skills, told us on his deathbed that his meatballs were frozen meatballs from the grocery store. @orangestar17 / Reddit
- As my mother lay in her hospice bed dying of cancer, she beckoned me closer to her and said, “I’ve hidden the money... I’ve hidden the money in the...” She was having trouble speaking and getting breath, and her voice was cracking. She tried one last time, “The money’s in the...” She closed her eyes, her breath stopped, and her head slumped to one side. A few seconds later, she burst out laughing. She was pranking me. She died three days later. @secretoldy / Reddit
