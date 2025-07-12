I Refused to Lend My Dress—Now My Friend Is Trying to Destroy My Reputation

I’m 26, have a stable job, no kids, and I like to treat myself sometimes. I’ve saved up for a few designer dresses over the years, nothing outrageous, just a handful of nice pieces I wear to special events. I’m careful with them, and they mean a lot to me because they’re things I actually worked hard for.

One of my close friends, Lena, a mom who has money issues, has always made snide comments about my clothes. Stuff like, “I don’t get how you can spend that much on fabric,” or “I could never be that shallow.” I usually laugh it off, but honestly, it does get under my skin. She thinks I’m materialistic, even though I’ve never judged her lifestyle or spending habits.

Anyway, she’s going to a wedding soon and texted me out of the blue asking to borrow one of my dresses. No apology, no acknowledgment of the past comments, just “You have so many, I figured you wouldn’t mind.” I politely said no, explaining I don’t lend them out.

She snapped back that I was being selfish and dramatic. The next day my blood boiled when I found out she had told our mutual friends about it, and now they are chiming in, saying it’s “just a dress.” But I can’t help feeling like it’s more than that. Why should she benefit from something she’s constantly belittled me for?