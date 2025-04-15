I Refused to Travel With a Man Who Treated My Kids Like Baggage

My fiancé has 3 kids from his former marriage, whilst I have 2. I made the choice to step back from work and <strong>pursue my degree full-time, while he became the primary financial provider. However, I still contribute to the household financially with my savings, and I take on most of the childcare and household chores.

He wanted me and my kids to attend Thanksgiving with his family. We were set to leave yesterday to get to a rental place early. He booked our tickets and everything, but later, before the flight, I found out that he, his kids and myself were put in 1st class whilst my 2 kids were put in economy.

