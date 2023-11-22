A Girl Born Without Nose, Who Was Called “Voldemort”, Proved Everyone Is Beautiful in Their Own Way

This young girl, known as “Voldemort” because she was born without a nose, stands out because of her unique appearance. Her story inspires us to embrace the diverse beauty found in every human being, challenging our ideas of what it means to be truly exceptional.

She was born with a rare medical condition.

Tessa was born with an uncommon condition known as complete congenital arhinia, which means she lacks a nose. This rare anomaly, affecting a few people globally, presented Tessa with distinctive challenges from the beginning of her life. Despite these hurdles, she has chosen not to let her condition define her, approaching life with unparalleled enthusiasm.

Arhinia manifests when the nose doesn’t develop in the womb, leading to the absence of this facial feature. In Tessa’s unique case, her condition extends to the lack of the olfactory system, the part of the brain responsible for recognizing smells. Despite the challenges posed by her condition, Tessa’s parents viewed her as a beautiful and extraordinary girl.

Upon discovering their unborn child’s facial deformity during an ultrasound, Tessa’s parents, Grainne and Nathan Evans, experienced a mix of emotions. Learning five months into the pregnancy that their daughter would be born without a nose was undoubtedly a shock. Despite the initial challenge, they firmly committed to offering Tessa the best possible care and support.

A series of medical procedures and surgeries have characterized Tessa’s path.

Shortly after her birth, she was transferred to the intensive care unit, where she underwent a tracheotomy to facilitate breathing. At just eleven months old, Tessa had to undergo cataract surgery, further adding to the challenges she faced at such a tender age.

Two years later, Tessa underwent cosmetic surgery to have prostheses implanted beneath her skin, laying the groundwork for constructing an artificial nose in the future. The decision to proceed with the surgery was not taken lightly by her parents. Still, they saw it as an opportunity to gradually enhance Tessa’s appearance over time, making her profile more “normal.” This involved bone and skin grafts, typically recommended during adolescence when the face has finished growing.

Tessa has endured physical challenges, yet her spirit remains resilient.

Tessa has adapted to a life without a nose, relying on breathing through her mouth and lacking the sense of smell that many of us often take for granted. Despite these challenges, Tessa’s infectious joy and enthusiasm for life stand as a powerful testament to her unwavering determination to live life to the fullest.



“Tessa has proved everybody wrong. She exceeded everybody’s expectations,” Grainne said.



She also proved that she is a perfect girl. She always lifts the mood whenever she walks into the room. “She walks into any room, and she can lift the room’s mood and make everyone happy,” Nathan added.

Tessa’s story has captured people’s attention worldwide, becoming a source of inspiration for countless individuals confronting their own challenges. Her strength and resilience are a powerful reminder that true beauty transcends physical appearance, residing in the indomitable spirit within each of us. Tessa’s journey acts as a beacon of hope, reinforcing the idea that we can overcome any obstacle with determination, courage, and the support of loved ones.