My Husband’s Behavior After Our Baby’s Arrival Drove Me to the Edge, My Revenge Was Sweet
Your partner should be your biggest supporter—the one who takes care of you when you’re sick and celebrates your wins. But after seven months of parenting with zero help from her husband, one exhausted mom realized just how alone she really was. And she decided to let her husband walk in her shoes.
Kate was hardly keeping her head above water while getting no support from her husband.
Your partner should be your rock. But for our reader, Kate, the reality of marriage and motherhood has been anything but supportive. After seven exhausting months of raising a baby, she’s realized that her husband has offered little to no help. No late-night feedings, no shared responsibilities—just indifference. And all of these pushed the woman to plotting a revenge, that was sweet, but she’s hesitating if this was too much for her spouse.
Kate wrote, “Hi, Bright Side. My name is Kate, I’m 33, and I’ve been married to my husband, Josh (40), for 10 years. We have a beautiful 7-month-old baby, but the journey to parenthood has been anything but easy.”
“My pregnancy was incredibly difficult—high-risk from the start. Every day, I lived with the terrifying possibility of losing our baby. The stress was overwhelming, both physically and emotionally. And then came the birth... a traumatic, complicated experience that left me with lasting health issues. Even now, months later, I’m still struggling to fully recover.”
“Josh had always dreamed of becoming a father. We went through a long and painful struggle to conceive, filled with hope and heartbreak. When I finally became pregnant, I thought it would bring us closer together. But instead, something changed.”
“The moment our child arrived, Josh became a completely different person—cold, distant, and shockingly indifferent. The loving, supportive man I married has turned into someone I barely recognize. He’s harsh, dismissive, and, at times, downright selfish. I never imagined that after everything we went through, I’d feel so alone in this journey of parenthood.”
The woman has experienced all struggles of motherhood, alone.
Kate goes on with her story, revealing “With my baby in my arms, I still manage to work remotely, juggling deadlines while soothing cries, changing diapers, and running on broken sleep. Every day feels like a marathon with no finish line. Meanwhile, Josh works full-time, and for some reason, he believes this makes him a king—entitled, above it all, as if his contribution is far greater than mine.
In the early months, around three or four, our baby would spend maybe 5 to 15 minutes total with him in a whole 24-hour period. That’s it. Just a few fleeting moments before he’d disconnect again, retreating into his own world while I carried the full weight of parenting on my shoulders.
We have no family nearby, no extra hands to help. It’s just me—day in and day out—caring for our child while also trying to maintain my job from home. I don’t get breaks. I don’t get a pat on the back. And the most painful part? Josh doesn’t seem to notice or care. I never expected to feel this alone in a home that’s supposed to be filled with love and partnership.”
Taking a short nap after exhausting nights has become the new mom’s only relief.
Kate continues, “Our daily routine has become a cycle of exhaustion for me. Every morning, our baby wakes up at 7:00 am and nurses until about 7:45 am. Then, for about an hour—until 8:45 am—he spends time with his dad. This is the only window I have to rest, so I use it to catch up on desperately needed sleep.”
“After being up all night nursing, soothing, and co-sleeping (which works best for us, so please don’t judge), this 45-minute stretch is the only time I get to lie down alone. It’s the only moment I can truly relax, stretch out, and sleep in whatever position I want—on my belly, sprawled out, without a tiny body pressed against me.”
“Then, at 9 am, Josh gets ready and leaves for work, returning around 5 pm. For those hours in between, it’s just me and the baby. No breaks. No help. Just an endless loop of feedings, diaper changes, rocking, soothing, and trying to squeeze in my remote work whenever I can.”
“I am running on empty, yet somehow, I have to keep going. This tiny sliver of time in the morning—those 45 minutes—isn’t luxury. It’s survival. I need it to recharge so I can take care of our baby for the rest of the day, completely alone.”
The woman’s husband ignored her condition and behaved in a very selfish way.
Kate wrote, “I was dead exhausted after another sleepless night of caring for the baby. All I needed was that one precious hour of rest. But instead of letting me sleep, my husband kept barging into
the room, nudging me, insisting that I wake up. When I still didn’t respond, to my utter shock, he accused me of ’being tired after doing nothing.’”
“I was stunned. Furious. Heartbroken. A loud argument erupted—voices raised, words thrown like daggers. Josh ranted about how he was the one who worked ‘like a bull’ and how I did nothing all day except ’sit with the baby.’”
“According to him, he was the one who actually deserved rest, not me. His words cut deep, stripping away every sacrifice I had made, every sleepless night, every moment I had spent pouring my energy into raising our child alone.”
“That was it. The last straw. I felt something inside me snap. If he thought I was just sitting around doing nothing, if he truly believed I had it so easy—fine.”
“I decided right then and there that he needed to see exactly what my life was like. I wasn’t just going to argue. I was going to make him experience it firsthand. I plotted my revenge.”
Kate taught her husband a valuable lesson that he’ll always remember.
Kate wrote, "That night, as I lay in bed with my baby nestled against me, exhaustion still clinging to my bones, I knew I couldn’t let this go. Josh had dismissed everything I did, made me feel invisible in my own home. He thought I had it easy? That I did nothing? Fine. Let him live in my world for a while.
The next morning, I put my plan into action. At exactly 6:15 a.m., when our baby stirred awake, I turned to Josh and gently shook his shoulder. “Your turn,” I whispered.
He grumbled, barely opening his eyes. “What?”
“I’m taking a break,” I said, slipping out of bed. “You always say I do nothing, so today, you do it. Take care of the baby, work, and handle everything else. I’ll be out.”
He sat up, rubbing his face. “Wait, where are you going?”
I smiled sweetly, “Out.”
Before he could protest, I was already throwing on a sweater and grabbing my bag. I had no concrete plans—just a burning need to disappear for a few hours, to breathe. Maybe I’d get a coffee. Maybe I’d sit in the car and just exist without anyone needing me every second.
Josh called after me, but I was already out the door. I didn’t look back. I was absent for 4 hours, and I didn’t pick up the phone when he was calling hysterically. I came home to chaos.
Josh looked like he had been through hell. His hair was a mess, his shirt had a mysterious stain on it, and he was bouncing a screaming baby in his arms. The house was a disaster—bottles scattered, laundry half-done, a cold cup of coffee abandoned on the counter. He looked me straight in the eye and said, “This isn’t a game, Kate. What you did was irresponsible. What if something happened? What if I had a meeting? You can’t just abandon your family whenever you feel like it.”
That hit a nerve. I stepped closer, my voice low and steady, “Abandon? You mean the way you abandon me every day—emotionally, mentally, physically? The way you ignore everything I do and act like I don’t deserve sleep, respect, or even basic appreciation?”
Josh scoffed, shaking his head, “I work full-time, Kate. I provide for this family. You don’t understand what it’s like to be the one carrying that burden.”
I let out a humorless laugh, “Burden? You mean going to a quiet office, drinking hot coffee, having adult conversations, and then coming home to dismiss the woman who’s been keeping your child alive? Yeah, sounds so hard.”
His face turned red, but he didn’t yell. Instead, he inhaled sharply and exhaled like he was preparing to say something big. And then—he did, “I think we should get a divorce.”
Kate wrote, “I didn’t object when he suggested that, and I didn’t even try to not let him go when he was collecting his belongings and leaving. Now, I just don’t know how to proceed with our relationship. Should I apologize? Am I a bad person here? Am I guilty?”
And here’s a story of a woman, whose husband humiliated her right on their wedding day. But, luckily, karma was a real thing for him, and the man got a good lesson.