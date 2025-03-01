My Husband’s Behavior After Our Baby’s Arrival Drove Me to the Edge, My Revenge Was Sweet

Kate wrote, "That night, as I lay in bed with my baby nestled against me, exhaustion still clinging to my bones, I knew I couldn’t let this go. Josh had dismissed everything I did, made me feel invisible in my own home. He thought I had it easy? That I did nothing? Fine. Let him live in my world for a while.

The next morning, I put my plan into action. At exactly 6:15 a.m., when our baby stirred awake, I turned to Josh and gently shook his shoulder. “Your turn,” I whispered.

He grumbled, barely opening his eyes. “What?”

“I’m taking a break,” I said, slipping out of bed. “You always say I do nothing, so today, you do it. Take care of the baby, work, and handle everything else. I’ll be out.”

He sat up, rubbing his face. “Wait, where are you going?”

I smiled sweetly, “Out.”

Before he could protest, I was already throwing on a sweater and grabbing my bag. I had no concrete plans—just a burning need to disappear for a few hours, to breathe. Maybe I’d get a coffee. Maybe I’d sit in the car and just exist without anyone needing me every second.

Josh called after me, but I was already out the door. I didn’t look back. I was absent for 4 hours, and I didn’t pick up the phone when he was calling hysterically. I came home to chaos.

Josh looked like he had been through hell. His hair was a mess, his shirt had a mysterious stain on it, and he was bouncing a screaming baby in his arms. The house was a disaster—bottles scattered, laundry half-done, a cold cup of coffee abandoned on the counter. He looked me straight in the eye and said, “This isn’t a game, Kate. What you did was irresponsible. What if something happened? What if I had a meeting? You can’t just abandon your family whenever you feel like it.”

That hit a nerve. I stepped closer, my voice low and steady, “Abandon? You mean the way you abandon me every day—emotionally, mentally, physically? The way you ignore everything I do and act like I don’t deserve sleep, respect, or even basic appreciation?”

Josh scoffed, shaking his head, “I work full-time, Kate. I provide for this family. You don’t understand what it’s like to be the one carrying that burden.”

I let out a humorless laugh, “Burden? You mean going to a quiet office, drinking hot coffee, having adult conversations, and then coming home to dismiss the woman who’s been keeping your child alive? Yeah, sounds so hard.”

His face turned red, but he didn’t yell. Instead, he inhaled sharply and exhaled like he was preparing to say something big. And then—he did, “I think we should get a divorce.”

Kate wrote, “I didn’t object when he suggested that, and I didn’t even try to not let him go when he was collecting his belongings and leaving. Now, I just don’t know how to proceed with our relationship. Should I apologize? Am I a bad person here? Am I guilty?”