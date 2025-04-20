My SIL Crossed a Line at My Wedding—But I Had the Perfect Payback

Hi Bright Side,

Before my big day, my pregnant SIL said she wanted to announce it at the party. “It’s MY day, not yours!” I replied. But then my husband let it slip: she’d do it anyway. So I chose to silence her—my way.

On the day, as she stepped on stage, the entire room erupted in laughter when her microphone cut out and a loud, wailing, high-pitched baby cry filled the room. Piercing. Relentless. Drowning her out before she could say a single word.

What no one knew was that I’d gone to the DJ days earlier. I told him exactly what she was planning, handed him a flash drive, and said, “If she starts her speech, cut her mic. Immediately. And play this.” He didn’t even blink—just said, “I’ve got you.”

So when she tried to hijack my moment, she was drowned out—by the sound of her own future.