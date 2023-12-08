I Refused to Attend My Son’s Wedding And Instead Spent the Day With His Ex-Wife

Some real-life stories have even more unexpected plot twists than some soap operas. In this article, one of our readers tried to handle a mixture of emotions, including shame for her 25-year-old son’s behavior. It took a lot of courage for the mother to make a tough decision. Now she’s at the crossroads and doesn’t know what to do.

Talk to your son.

Even though you’re unhappy with your son’s behavior, you might want to stay in touch with him anyway. Talk to your son and hear his version of events. Perhaps your daughter-in-law hasn’t told you everything, or maybe your son didn’t want to go into details.



Express your concerns and disappointment clearly and calmly. Explain how his behavior hurt Tina and express your expectations for him to take responsibility for his actions.

Ask him to take responsibility for the child.

Let your son know that he should also take care of the baby. It’s a shared responsibility, and it’s wrong to leave his own child even if his love for Tina faded. Encourage your son to be actively involved in the child’s life, both emotionally and financially. You might want to find some time for your son and the baby. This way you might help them to bond more and have a better relationship later on.

Keep in touch with Tina.

Maintain a connection with Tina, if she’s comfortable with it. Offer your support and friendship. Let her know that you genuinely care about her well-being and that of the child. She’ll be grateful for your help, especially since she’s a single mother.

Apologize if needed.

If you feel like the words you said on the wedding day were too harsh, you might want to apologize. You might have said that in the heat of the moment. It was a special day for your son, after all. Explain your perspective and emotions, but also acknowledge that your words might have been hurtful.