My Friend’s Family Got Me Clothes I Needed, but My Mom’s Shocking Move Changed Everything

The hero of this story is a 13-year-old girl who finds herself in a tough situation after her mom marries a new partner. When her friend’s family notices she is struggling, they step in with kindness. But things take a heartbreaking turn when even CPS gets involved. The girl is at a loss and turns to web users for help.

Last year, my mom married Mark, and we moved to a new state. We have a 3-bedroom house. My mom and Mark have one room; Mark’s daughter Lily (10) has her own room, and I (13F) share with my brothers (16, 18, and 22). Mark doesn’t want my mom to work, but he also doesn’t give her money for us because that’s our dad’s job, so I was kinda on my own to get anything I needed.

A guy at my school noticed I didn’t have lunch most of the time, so he started bringing extra food for me. Then I started going to his house after school. They’ve been really nice to me. They took me out with them, and they got me a pair of shoes because mine were too small. They went all out for me for Christmas. I got 2 pairs of boots and another 2 pairs of shoes, 6 pairs of jeans, 4 leggings, like 20 shirts, 2 jackets, a raincoat, rain boots, an umbrella, a new backpack and water bottle, and even hair stuff and some makeup. They also got me glasses, but that wasn’t really a Christmas present.

My mom took everything back for store credit, and she used it to get herself stuff. My friend’s dad picked me up the day after Christmas to take me to camp (he signed me and my friend up for cooking camp during winter break), and I told him what happened. He called CPS, and they came to camp to talk to me a couple of days later; then they came to the house, and now I’m staying with my friend and his dad. He reordered everything he got me, plus he had me go into Target and some other stores to get a couple of things until everything got here. My mom is really mad that I told him, and she’s saying I got her in a lot of trouble, so I wanted to know if I was wrong in telling him that she returned everything.

The majority of commenters sided with the teenager.

You are not wrong. Parents take care of their kids. That’s our job and our privilege to do. I’m so sorry, but your mom and your stepdad were mistreating you and neglecting you. Your friend’s family was able to see this, and I’m so glad they got CPS involved. @alwaystasks / Reddit

None of this is your fault. Your mother had no right to take your things. They weren’t hers. I’m sorry you’re in this situation.

You don’t have great parents. YOU did NOT get her in trouble. Her poor decisions got her in trouble.

Did she not think that your friend’s dad wouldn’t notice that you were never wearing the stuff he bought you? Even if you had not told him, he would have asked about it sooner or later. @PhoenixRisingToday / Reddit

I freaked out when you said you had to share a bedroom with a male teenager and two men. Glad you got out of there, and you have support. @Disco_Sugit / Reddit

You did absolutely nothing wrong. You deserve love. You deserve safety. And you deserve to be cared for. Your parents and stepdad are failing to provide for you, to the point of neglect. That is THEIR CHOICE. None of this is on you.

Bless that boy for befriending you and his family for giving you a safe haven (and for raising their son right). I am so, so glad to hear you have these people in your life. @Ok-Map-6599 / Reddit

However, some people shared their concerns and asked the girl to be cautious.

A friend’s dad has showered OP with gifts, to the extent OP wants to live with that friend’s dad. The household is just the dad and his son? Would CPS even allow a 13-year-old girl to be left with an unrelated man and his son, with no women in the household? This all sounds wrong, all of it. @NoLikeVegetals / Reddit

Please remember, you do not owe anything to your friend’s dad. I hope he has good intentions, but he should never touch you or say inappropriate things. @Realistic-Taste-7660 / Reddit