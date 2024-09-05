“He Looks Like Neither Parent,” Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Son’s Ultra-Rare Appearance Causes a Stir

Jessica Biel's recent appearance with her son led people to question whether genetics could really result in a child looking so different from his parents. The famous couple keeps their children out of the public eye, so it's no wonder that when Biel brought her son to enjoy a sports event, many people quickly commented on his appearance. Some even expressed doubts about whether the child is truly Jessica Biel’s and Justin Timberlake’s son, given how different he looks from them.

Jessica Biel went to the U.S. Open with her nine-year-old son, Silas. The actress, known for her role in The Sinner, spent the day at the tournament with her son, whom she shares with her husband of twelve years, Justin Timberlake. Their trip to the second round of the championship in New York City was a wonderful chance for mother and son to enjoy some quality time together.

For the occasion, Biel dazzled in a cream-colored pantsuit, paired with a classic white T-shirt. The 42-year-old actress styled her short hair in sleek, straight lines and complemented her outfit with a tennis-themed necklace. Silas, on the other hand, appeared quite grown-up in gray joggers and a blue-and-green-striped rugby polo. The mother-son pair seemed to be thoroughly enjoying themselves. At one point, Biel excitedly pointed out something to her 9-year-old, prompting him to stand up in his seat for a better view.

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News , zz/RE/Westcom/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

While people were glad to see Biel's rare public appearance with her son, some rushed to comment that he doesn’t look like his parents. “Who is the father, Jessica?” one follower asked. “He looks like neither parent,” another user agreed. “Wow, he doesn’t look like his father at all,” a third follower commented.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

However, many people found these comments ridiculous. "These comments are why parents hide their children from the public," one person wrote. "He is a carbon copy of his mama," another follower commented. "He looks just like her, adorable," another user agreed.

Biel tries to raise her children out of the spotlight, but she often talks about how much she loves spending time with them. "I think playing with my sons is the most fun. Wrestling, playing LEGO, building LEGO, swimming, playing sports, reading together. I love spending time with them, and I love getting down and dirty with them on the floor and just having fun. Not worrying about getting dirty or anything like that. I love that about being a boy mom," she said in an interview.

When a celebrity keeps their private life under wraps, people often scrutinize even the tiniest details. Recently, Chrissy Teigen posted a series of heartwarming photos featuring her two youngest children. While many found the pictures charming, some noticed a troubling detail and quickly voiced their concerns, sparking a flurry of comments.