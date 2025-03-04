12 Times Karma Delivered Instant Justice

“I worked tirelessly as a contractor running a help desk for three years—no benefits, long hours, often 70 hours a week. A lot of it was remote, but it was still a heavy workload. The entire time, I was told I’d be given the manager position because customers loved how smoothly the help desk operated. My performance reviews were perfect, and I received raises every year.

When the time finally came to make the position permanent, they advertised it and hired someone—without ever informing me. No one even asked me to apply, and since I wasn’t actively job hunting, I never saw the posting. They ended up hiring someone from outside the company, and I only found out when they asked me to train my new boss.

I didn’t stay much longer. I gave them a 30-day notice, trained the new manager as best I could, and spent countless hours creating a detailed, idiot-proof knowledge base covering every aspect of the job to ensure a smooth transition.

I later found out that the new manager quit after three months. In the following two years, they went through six different managers and lost half their customers because they weren’t happy with the new help desk. Meanwhile, I moved on to a new job with the same pay, no overtime, full benefits, and a retirement plan—at the university I grew up rooting for.” Unknown author / Reddit