12 Times Karma Delivered Instant Justice
They say what goes around, comes around, and sometimes karma works faster than we expect. Whether it’s an instant payback or a long-awaited dose of justice, life has a way of balancing the scales in the most unexpected ways. These jaw-dropping stories prove that when you least expect it, karma might just be waiting around the corner. Some will make you laugh, others might leave you speechless, but all of them serve as a reminder—be careful what energy you put into the world.
1.
“A girl who used to mock me in high school—constantly making jokes about me being poor—showed up on Judge Judy about five years later. She had borrowed money to buy a car, never paid it back, and was sued. By that time, she also had two children from two different relationships.” highlowgirl / Reddit
2.
“My ex-husband and I were together for seven years and have two children. At the end of our marriage, I discovered he had cheated on me with five different women. I was heartbroken, but I didn’t lash out or seek revenge. We got a divorce, and life moved on.
Not long after, he started dating a beautiful 21-year-old. Just two months into their relationship, she got pregnant. Shortly after, she broke up with him—and now, she’s making his life miserable. Everything around him is falling apart. I’ve never believed in karma more than I do now.” throwbot1430 / Reddit
3.
“I’m an intern at an ad agency, and one day, my intern buddy and I were chatting and wasting time. I had accidentally left my chair in the middle of the walkway when a coworker walked by. She stopped, looked at the chair, then at us, then back at the chair, and said, ’You’ll be interns forever.’
As she stepped away, her shoe got caught under the leg of the chair, and she fell face-first, spilling coffee everywhere. Feeling a little smug, I joked, ’Guess I won’t be an intern for long—I’ve never embarrassed myself like that.’
I turned to walk away... and immediately tripped over the same chair, landing face-first on the ground. Maybe I really will be an intern forever.” mustardontoast / Reddit
4.
“I knew a guy in college who constantly made fun of people for having a significant other. If you even casually mentioned your boyfriend or girlfriend, he’d make a ’whip’ noise and joke that you had no independence.
Then sophomore year rolled around, and he was nowhere to be seen. Turns out, he met a girl over the summer, got her pregnant, and her parents insisted they get married. He ended up dropping out of school and taking a job at her father’s used car dealership a few states away.
To this day, I still get tempted to prank call him—just to make a ’whip’ noise.” Unknown author / Reddit
5.
In college, I was renting a studio from a lonely elderly man. He always came to collect the rent in cash. Over time, I started noticing that my bras and underwear were going missing.
Then, one day, when the owner came by, I was horrified to spot, peeking out from his pocket...a pair of my bright pink underwear. My heart pounded as I confronted him, but he just burst out laughing.
Turns out, he had recently adopted a playful kitten that had a habit of stealing bright-colored clothes and stashing them under his couch. He even showed me the little thief proudly sitting on a pile of socks and lingerie. I felt ridiculous for my suspicions, but at least karma worked in my favor—he started accepting digital payments after that, and I never had to hand him cash in person again.
6.
“I pulled into a busy gas station, and there was only one open pump—but it was on the wrong side for my car. I drove past it and started to reverse in when, out of nowhere, a woman swooped in and took the spot.
I was frustrated, but as luck would have it, another pump opened up right next to her. I parked there, ready to make a passive-aggressive comment, but then decided it wasn’t worth it and let it go.
I finished filling my tank and was about to get into my car when I saw her pull out the hose—only she forgot to release the handle. Gas sprayed all over her, the inside of her car, and the ground. At that moment, I couldn’t help but smile. Karma at its finest.” Pamela_Handerson / Reddit
7.
“I was driving on a three-lane road, each lane clearly marked. Suddenly, a BMW sped past me in the right-turn/straight lane, then cut me off by swerving into my lane—the center lane, which was for going straight only.
To make things worse, the driver stopped at the green light, blocking me, just so she could turn right and bypass the line of cars waiting in the correct lane.
Frustrated, I honked my horn—just as a patrol car in the cross-traffic lane took notice. Moments later, the officer pulled her over. I couldn’t help but smile.” Unknown author / Reddit
8.
“I worked tirelessly as a contractor running a help desk for three years—no benefits, long hours, often 70 hours a week. A lot of it was remote, but it was still a heavy workload. The entire time, I was told I’d be given the manager position because customers loved how smoothly the help desk operated. My performance reviews were perfect, and I received raises every year.
When the time finally came to make the position permanent, they advertised it and hired someone—without ever informing me. No one even asked me to apply, and since I wasn’t actively job hunting, I never saw the posting. They ended up hiring someone from outside the company, and I only found out when they asked me to train my new boss.
I didn’t stay much longer. I gave them a 30-day notice, trained the new manager as best I could, and spent countless hours creating a detailed, idiot-proof knowledge base covering every aspect of the job to ensure a smooth transition.
I later found out that the new manager quit after three months. In the following two years, they went through six different managers and lost half their customers because they weren’t happy with the new help desk. Meanwhile, I moved on to a new job with the same pay, no overtime, full benefits, and a retirement plan—at the university I grew up rooting for.” Unknown author / Reddit
9.
“During my sophomore year of high school, a classmate had a crush on a girl, and I playfully teased him about it. Somehow, my teasing ended up ruining his chances with her.
Fast-forward to the end of junior year—I decided to run for class president. When the results came in, I lost by one vote...his vote.” MoonMan080 / Reddit
10.
“During high school, I dedicated a lot of time to volunteer work. One of the older girls in the program was incredibly rude and mean-spirited.
Some of her most memorable comments included: ’You’re a terrible dancer because you’re not comfortable in your own body.’ She then paused, looked me up and down, and added, ’Well, I don’t blame you.’ She also had a habit of using any discretion she had to make things more difficult for everyone.
Fast-forward a few years—I bumped into her at a local pizza shop. She was still working the same job, still living at her mom’s house, and seemed just as bitter as ever.” mungboot / Reddit
11.
“I rode with a friend from work to pick up food for our bosses. I was visibly upset, and she kept asking what was wrong. After repeatedly saying it was nothing, I finally opened up and shared a very personal secret, making her swear to keep it to herself.
She promised and assured me everything would be okay. Then, she went and told everyone at work. I was humiliated, talked about, and deeply hurt that she had betrayed my trust.
Two days later, she came in with an extremely swollen face, barely able to open her eyes, crying about how, out of nowhere, a swarm of bees had stung her repeatedly. She wasn’t allergic—just unlucky enough to get stung so many times that her face swelled up. It took all my self-control not to say, I bet you kept your mouth shut after that.” p***rchick86 / Reddit
12.
I was renting an apartment. One night, while I was showering, I noticed a bright red blinking light in the upper corner of the bathroom. Panicked, I wrapped myself in a towel and left immediately. At 4 a.m., the owner called me, screaming angrily: “Are you out of your mind?! This is a...” The call cut off.
A second later, he called again, this time accusing me of damaging his apartment. He claimed the blinking light was from a humidity sensor designed to prevent mold. When I fled in a panic, I had forgotten to turn off the shower, and the excessive steam had supposedly damaged the ceiling.
I didn’t believe him and moved out. Months later, I came across an exposé about him in a local online group. Turns out, I wasn’t the only one who had concerns. Guess karma got him—no one will rent from him anymore.
