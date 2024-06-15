Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Kids Steal the Spotlight in Rare Outing — Fans Have Noticed One Thing

Although Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, they have kept their private life, especially their children’s lives, out of the spotlight. This changed recently when the couple brought their daughter and son to their first public event.

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire/Associated Press/East News

Married since 2015, Ashton, 46, and Mila, 40, recently attended a women’s basketball game in Los Angeles between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks. They were accompanied by their 9-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and 7-year-old son, Dimitri.

AP/EAST NEWS

The family appeared to be having a fantastic time, drawing the attention of fans who couldn’t help but compliment them. Many noticed that the kids are the spitting image of their famous parents.



A user remarked, ’’Mix of two gorgeous parents’’. Another added, ’’The boy looks like Mila and the girl has Ashton’s goofy face.’’ Someone else noted, ’’Their kids are a literal copy of them both.’’

There’s something special about seeing the rarely-seen children of our beloved celebrities. Not long ago, Richard Gere’s 24-year-old son Homer made an uncommon appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Festival, leaving everyone impressed with his striking looks. Take a look at the pics here.