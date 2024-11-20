Angelina Jolie Introduces Her Grown-Up Son, Knox, on the Red Carpet — But Many Notice the Same Thing

Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, stole the spotlight at the 15th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 17. Walking hand in hand, the duo made waves as Knox hit the red carpet for the first time in over three years.

Angelina Jolie turned heads at the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles, stepping out with her 16-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt. The mother-son duo brought their A-game, showcasing a rare public moment together. Angelina was radiant in a vibrant yellow gown, staying arm-in-arm with Knox, who looked all grown up in a sharp suit and buzzed haircut. Towering over his mom, even with her high heels, Knox’s recent growth spurt was impossible to miss.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

Angelina completed the look with a bold silver necklace and elegant drop earrings, while keeping close to her son. The pair shared warm moments as they posed for photos, with Angelina beaming at Knox as he confidently stood in front of the cameras. Knox last graced a red carpet in October 2021, when he joined siblings Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne at the London premiere of Eternals to support their mom. Despite their Hollywood lineage, Knox and his siblings largely avoid the spotlight—a choice Angelina has openly supported.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

Their date night follows Jolie’s recent comments about her children’s reluctance to follow in her and Brad Pitt’s acting footsteps. Angelina Jolie shared that her kids are “especially shy” and “very private,” emphasizing her children’s desire to stay out of the spotlight. “They want to be private,” the Maleficent actress reiterated. That said, her kids aren’t entirely detached from the entertainment world. In fact, two of them lent a hand to director Pablo Larraín on Maria.

In an interview, Jolie shared her deep personal connection to the tragic figure of Callas. “I’m sure there’s a lot that will be read into it about our overlaps as women, but the one that’s maybe not the most obvious is I’m not sure how comfortable we both are with being public,” she said. “And there was a pressure behind the working that wasn’t just the joy of the work.”

The photos of Angelina and her son Knox immediately made headlines, sparking a mix of reactions from fans. Knox’s rare public appearance had everyone talking, with one commenter writing, “This is like her male version,” while another added, “Knox is going to break hearts!!!!” Many were stunned by how much he resembled his mother, with one person remarking, “My goodness, those genes. I love how much she loves every single one of her babies.” Others were equally surprised by his transformation, with one person saying, “When did he grow up 😍 He is so cute, like a male version of her.” Some even mistook him for a sibling, wondering, “Is that their son or daughter with a shaved head?” possibly referring to his sister, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. But fans quickly corrected the confusion, with one person pointing out, “Knox and Shiloh are 2 separate kids, y’all.” Regardless, many were in agreement that Knox looks just like his beautiful mother.

Invision/Invision/East News

Angelina’s latest red carpet appearance also made headlines, with her stunning look leaving everyone talking.