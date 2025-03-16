"She Can't Move Her Mouth", Goldie Hawn's Latest Red Carpet Sparks Buzz—Fans Agree on One Thing

At the 2025 Academy Awards, Andrew Garfield showcased his gentlemanly nature when he stepped in to help Goldie Hawn after she revealed she was unable to read the teleprompter due to cataracts. The 79-year-old actress, co-presenting with Garfield, hesitated mid-speech and requested his assistance, leading the British actor to seamlessly take over.

The heartfelt exchange resonated with audiences, earning Garfield widespread praise for his thoughtfulness. “Oh my God. He is just the sweetest...no one better!” one viewer commented.