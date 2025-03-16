"She Can't Move Her Mouth", Goldie Hawn's Latest Red Carpet Sparks Buzz—Fans Agree on One Thing
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have long been the epitome of couple goals, proving time and again that their love only grows stronger with age. But at their latest red carpet appearance, while fans couldn’t stop gushing over their undeniable chemistry, something else caught everyone’s eye. Goldie’s appearance seemed... different. What’s going on?
At the 2025 Academy Awards, Andrew Garfield showcased his gentlemanly nature when he stepped in to help Goldie Hawn after she revealed she was unable to read the teleprompter due to cataracts. The 79-year-old actress, co-presenting with Garfield, hesitated mid-speech and requested his assistance, leading the British actor to seamlessly take over.
The heartfelt exchange resonated with audiences, earning Garfield widespread praise for his thoughtfulness. “Oh my God. He is just the sweetest...no one better!” one viewer commented.
The evening wasn’t just about him rescuing the script—Garfield also took a moment to express his gratitude to Hawn for the joy she brought to his late mother’s life. His heartfelt words deeply moved both the audience and Hawn, transforming an ordinary awards ceremony into one of the night’s most touching moments.
Goldie Hawn dazzled in a buttery yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown adorned with shimmering Swarovski crystals. The strapless dress hugged her perfectly, cinching at the waist with elegant ruching and flowing gracefully to the floor.
But it wasn’t just her stunning gown that had people talking—speculation about changes in her facial features quickly took over online discussions.
Many people couldn’t help but comment on her mouth and its odd movements. One person asked, “What did she do to her mouth?!?” Another observed, “Kurt looks great, but Goldie looks so altered—almost like she can’t move her mouth.” There was even a question raised: “Has she had a stroke?” Someone else remarked, “He’s aged well, but Goldie, not so much.”
Despite what some people noticed, Goldie Hawn has always been one of Hollywood’s most beloved and admired stars, praised for her beauty and timeless appeal, here’s her secret to staying youthful.