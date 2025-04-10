10 Daughters-in-Law Whose Actions Shattered Family Harmony

There’s a well-known cliché about mothers-in-law being tough on their sons’ wives just because they’re new to the family. But not all daughters-in-law are sweet and innocent, either. We’ve collected 10 real-life stories that show some daughters-in-law can go out of their way to stir up tension in the family.

  • My daughter-in-law never cooked. My son always defended her, saying that “she’s tired.” Last weekend, she invited me over for a homemade meal, and I was pleasantly surprised! But when I entered the kitchen, I was horrified to see a bottle of curdled milk sitting on the counter. The smell was awful.
    I picked it up and saw it had expired last month. I didn’t say anything at the time, but the next day, I gently brought it up. She got defensive and snapped, “If you didn’t get sick, then what’s the problem?” I knew it would be pointless to argue with her, but I made a mental note to be extra cautious in the future.
  • I always sensed something off about my son’s girlfriend. When they got engaged, I said, “If you marry her, I won’t be around to watch you get hurt.” He married her anyway.
    We didn’t talk for months. Then I got a weird text from him: “Mom, can you lend me $2,000? It’s urgent.” I called immediately, panicked.
    He confessed his wife had maxed out both their credit cards buying designer bags and shoes. She even borrowed money from her friends, all without telling him. He sounded defeated. “You were right, mom. I’m sorry I didn’t listen,” he said.
    I told him I wasn’t happy to be right—but I was proud of him for reaching out. We talked for hours that night, and I helped him come up with a plan to get back on his feet.
  • After years of manipulating my son, my DIL decided to walk out on him and their two kids. A few hours later, she changed her mind and bombarded him with messages for a week. And then she gained access to the house when he was out and changed the locks, causing him and their two young kids to be homeless. © mysonisa*** / Reddit
  • Last year, my son turned 30. He wasn't able to throw a birthday party, because his wife was pregnant, and they had a lot of bills at this moment. So she asked me if it was ok to throw a birthday surprise for him at my house.
    I agreed, and she invited her parents and siblings to my house. There were 16 people in total, and I had to do a lot of cooking. A few weeks ago, she was also turning 30. She celebrated with her family and my son. Neither I nor my husband and other son were invited.
    It makes me really mad, because she insisted that it is very important that her whole family could be part of the birthday of her husband. But now I see that the presence of the family of her husband doesn’t seem to be very important to her when she is celebrating her milestone birthday. © Odd-Cell-8539 / Reddit
  • The stories I've heard of my aunt's DIL are the worst. She's kept my cousin on a tight leash after marriage. Banned my aunt from communicating with him from any social media account.
    It's so bad that whenever my cousin happens to see my aunt, he acts like he doesn't know her. All this due to the DIL. Just hurts to see my aunt not being able to see her own grandkids. © vividbee21 / Reddit
  • My DIL does nothing at home. She doesn't have a job because "she is tired" and "wants to find her dream job." She doesn't know how to cook and won't try to learn. She hates washing dishes. She is always "too tired" to clean.
    I believe that she needs to do more. My son shouldn't have to do everything. He is an amazing man who never complains about anything. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • She cut off everyone our son love, including a 7-year-old nephew. Frankly, it was a relief. No more drama, silent treatments, eye rolls, and rejected gifts. We are not allowed to be part of his family life.
    However, we see him and the children once a week. It gives her a day off and gives us time with grandchildren. So it's fine.
    He loves his wife, they have wonderful children, and that is the bottom line. Our policy is we never discuss his wife and just enjoy what we have. © star_stitch / Reddit
  • My son has been married to my DIL for three years now. I have always made extra dishes that didn’t include meat to accommodate her. No matter how much it was a pain to do, I always made sure she had options to eat when I hosted, or she was over. She is vegetarian and at one point tried to go vegan.
    My son and DIL never hosted due to living in a small apartment, but that changed since they have just bought a home. They are having a dinner this week, and I called her to remind her I am allergic to nuts. She then informed me that she doesn't have time and to bring my own food. She told me that she cooks a lot with different nuts, and she can’t make adjustments to her menu.
    I told her I will not be going and neither will my husband. That I have accommodated her for years, and not once have I made her bring her own food. This started an argument where she thinks I am being unreasonable. My husband is on my side, but my son and DIL are very upset. © Vivid-Worth-8581 / Reddit
  • I don’t really know my DIL. She has a demanding job and spends her free time with her friends and family. They have been married over 20 years, and I have seen her less than 10 times, although they only live 45 minutes away.
    We have invited them over or arranged meetups numerous times. Our son, and sometimes the kids, will come, but she does not, and there is never an explanation why. We have even planned activities that we know she enjoys, and she didn't show up.
    I have no idea why she doesn’t want to associate with us. We love her and the kids. As far I know, we have never made her feel unwelcome. It’s heartbreaking, but I keep hoping she eventually will want to spend more time with us. © Seasoned7171 / Reddit
  • I’ve tried so hard to develop a relationship with my stepson’s wife. We just spent a good chunk of time together, and I thought it went great. However, she sent me the most hateful text I’ve ever received, stating that I’m a terrible parent and that they felt left out.
    So, I am just giving up on her. I’ve worked for years to try to earn my stepkids’ love, but they really don’t seem to like me. I’m no longer going to put any effort into these relationships.
    We’ve been married for over 20 years, and I helped raise these kids since they were young. Sometimes, you got to let go of the dream of a big, happy family. © Interesting-Kiwi-109 / Reddit

