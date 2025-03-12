My Friend Uninvited Me From Her Baby Shower Last Minute and Then Got Mad at My Reaction
A woman found herself in an awkward situation when a gesture of help for her friend ended up triggering a series of complicated decisions.
“Two weeks ago, I got invited to a baby shower from a friend I haven’t seen in years. She moved to another state but had apparently moved back and was now having her baby shower here. I was so excited since I hadn’t seen her in so long. She started a group with all the mutuals she invited and disclosed that this was gonna be a quick and small one since she had just found out she was pregnant when she was 35 weeks with an induction scheduled on her 37th week.
We all started volunteering to be responsible for different things for the baby shower. I said I’d cook Filipino food and help pay for some of the decor. I sent money to the friend who was in charge of decorating. I asked the mom-to-be how many people were invited besides the ladies in the group chat. She told me 15.
There were 10 of us in the group, so I thought I’d cook for 50 people to be on the safe side, just in case she invited a few more. I started shopping for ingredients. I started prepping and coordinating with the decor lady. We figured out where we wanted the food and grazing table and told the mother-to-be. She approved.”
“Before her baby shower, I spent the whole day cooking. I took the day off (I only work part-time since I’m the primary caretaker for my baby while my partner works). Mind you, I had to arrange for my mother-in-law to watch my baby while I did all the cooking and for me to go to the baby shower. I didn’t want to bring my baby since I would be busy with the catering. It was by luck she was off those days.
Then the night before the baby shower, she messaged me that she had to ‘make some hard decisions’ and had to uninvite me but still ‘wanted’ me to drop off the food. I told her I understood and respected her decision, but I would not be dropping off the food. She asked me why, and I told her it wouldn’t make any sense for me to drive 75 minutes to drop off food to an event I was no longer invited to. The only reason I volunteered was because I was invited. She asked me how she was gonna find someone to cater on such short notice and that it was hateful of me.
A few friends sided with her, while most sided with me. I want to know from a stranger’s perspective if I’m the bad person here.”
What can we do if we find ourselves making a tough call:
- Reviewing our expectations: No matter if we intend to offer help to a friend, relative, or even a stranger, it is always best to make sure that expectations are well-defined and agreed upon by both parties before committing.
- Keeping the focus on our boundaries: When faced with a difficult decision, our instinct will tell us how far we can commit to something and where to set a limit. Trusting your gut can help avoid any feelings of guilt or discomfort.
- Communicating our reasons firmly but respectfully: If you are ever faced with a similar situation, you can be clear in your reasons without being confrontational. Transparent communication is always key in solving any kind of conflict.
- Considering the impact of our decisions on our relationships: Even though we may find ourselves too partial to a situation, there are always different alternatives to solving a dispute. One can set boundaries while also offering an alternative solution that helps keep peace.
- Trusting our instincts: Don't feel guilty about doing what you feel is best for you. Sometimes prioritizing your wellbeing is the most important thing. If something doesn't feel right, don't hesitate to act on it, even if it means walking away from a situation that doesn't benefit you.
