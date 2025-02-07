’’Looks Terrible,’’ Angelina Jolie Creates Stir in New Appearance— Everyone Is Saying One Thing

Angelina Jolie showcased her timeless elegance while attending the second evening of the 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday. And while the actress looked fabulous, many people commented on one detail about her look.

For the event, Jolie opted for a silky off-white gown, going braless as the elegant design accentuated her slender figure. The backless dress also highlighted her striking collection of back tattoos.

Her newly dyed blonde hair cascaded in soft waves over her chest as she posed for photographers.

She completed the look with black stiletto heels and a silver thumb ring, adding a touch of understated glamour. For makeup, the Changeling star embraced a grungy aesthetic with smoky eyeshadow, peach blush, and a glossy lip.

Fernando Allende/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

While Jolie remains one of Hollywood’s most beautiful women, and her elegance is undeniable, many observers criticized her lighter hair color. One person noted, ’’She looks old with that light hair color and dress," another thought that the actress “looks terrible, washed out” because of the blonde hair.

Faye Sadou/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

Someone else remarked, ’’Jolie is forgetting that her normally pale eyes and pale skin are in direct contrast to her normally darker brown hair. This means that she has high contrast... This look makes her appear different, much older, and not particularly unique.’’ Another commentator also agreed about the hair, and wrote, ’’Her hair is too light now, which washes out her pale face even more. She should stick to a warm chocolate brown with toffee or caramel highlights. That would make her look even more gorgeous and accentuate her eyes. She is still stunning and could easily outshine many younger stars if she adjusted her hair color and incorporated softer tones with less formal outfits.’’