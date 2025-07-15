I Picked My Vacation Over Caring for My Sick Mother—I’m Done Being Everyone’s Go-To

“I’ve always been the family’s fixer. When something went wrong, they called me. When my mom got sick the week before my long-overdue solo vacation, everyone assumed I’d cancel.

I didn’t.

I said, ‘I love her, but I’m not burning myself out again.’ They called me selfish. Cold. Said, ‘You’re choosing sunbathing over your own mother.’

Whatever.

I got on that plane and felt peace for the first time in years. Until day three. I was halfway through a spa massage when my phone lit up:

Mom. Calling.

I picked up—because of course I did—and she goes, ‘I just wanted to say... don’t worry, I’m fine. Your brother figured it out. I guess he can be useful after all.’

Then she added, ‘But don’t post photos. It’d hurt my feelings.’

I didn’t respond. I hung up, blocked notifications, and ordered a drink.

If I’m only loved when I’m useful, then maybe it’s time they get used to doing without me.”